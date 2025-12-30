The New York Giants defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 34-10 in the penultimate week of the regular season. The victory was an example of what happens when all three phases of the game are in sync and working well.

As always, some plays made the difference in the game, but in this one, those plays were much more pronounced than in other victories.

In many of the Giants’ losses this season, there was an area of the team that completely failed. In this game, they all showed they could be elite.

Let's take a look at the plays that won the game for the Giants.

LB Bobby Okereke’s Interception

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke | David Banks-Imagn Images

The first three series of the game only produced 33 yards, and two of those possessions belonged to the Giants. However, the Raiders found rhythm on the fourth series and were driving down the field.

Quarterback Geno Smith settled down in the passing game and found Tre Tucker for a 26-yard gain, which got the ball into the red zone.

After a run on first down, Smith tried to pass it again to tight end Michael Mayer, but Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, who had just checked a receiver going vertical, read Smith's eyes and jumped in front of the pass.

He then returned it from the 9-yard line, all the way to the Raiders' 44-yard line, before Ashton Jeanty brought him down. Five plays later, Devin Singletary punched it in from a yard away to put the first points of the game on the board for the Giants.

Deonte Banks’ Kickoff Return Touchdown

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants gather around cornerback Deonte Banks (2) after scoring a touchdown on a kick return in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Giants had their 17-point lead reduced to 10 points after the Raiders scored on a 14-play 65-yard drive.

With only 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Giants fans have seen this movie before, where they have taken a comfortable lead late into the game only to have a defensive let-up and/or a special teams blunder that gave the opponent new life.

Not this time. Cornerback Deonte Banks, as a kickoff returner, made sure of that. On the ensuing kickoff, Banks fielded the ball at the 5-yard line on the right side of the field and took off up the numbers.

At around the 20-yard line, he noticed an open lane that cut him all the way across the field to the left hash, which is where he turned up the field and raced up the numbers on the left side, cruising past would-be tacklers.

He ran wide out to the sideline until the angles of the last couple of rushers had no chance to get him, and he strolled into the end zone for a touchdown.

The embattled cornerback had quickly restored the 17-point lead for Big Blue.

Dane Belton’s Interception

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After the electric Banks' kickoff return for a touchdown, the Raiders were looking to attack once again. The opportunity for success was still there, and they were already down to the Giants' 41-yard line, threatening the defense.

It was a 3rd-and-6, and Smith dropped back to pass. Raiders receiver Tyler Lockett ran a sit route 11 yards down the field on the left hash behind the second-level defenders.

Smith fired the pass into him, noticing the windows Lockett had found between the two linebackers. What Smith apparently did not see was Dane Belton, who had read the pass the whole way from the third level.

Belton jumped in front of the pass, got up off the ground, and ran the ball back to the Raiders' 36-yard line before Tre Tucker tackled him.

Even with an illegal blindside block that brought the ball all the way back to the Giants' 25-yard line, the momentum was firmly entrenched on New York's side, and they would not relinquish it again.

