3 NY Giants Entering Make-or-Break Offseasons

The are undergoing potentially exciting changes, but, as in any other year, some players are likely feeling the heat this offseason, what with the new coaching staff in place.

How those players decide to attack the coming months, and the 2026 NFL campaign, will determine whether they have a long-term future with the Giants. Here are three in particular who are facing potential make-or-break seasons.

OC John Michael Schmitz

The 26-year-old center has gotten better in each of the last two seasons, but his progress may not be significant enough to convince Big Blue to keep him beyond 2027 on a big contract that could conceivably approach $10 million per year.

Before even getting to Schmitz, there is a growing sentiment that head coach John Harbaugh will try to reunite with unrestricted free agent Tyler Linderbaum.

If New York can put together a worthwhile offer for the three-time Pro Bowler, then Schmitz's status becomes quite murky.

The 2023 second-round draft pick could then be relegated to backup duties, moved to another position, or traded. Given the uncertainty surrounding his situation, he must hit the offseason hard and prove that his stock is still on the rise.

Schmitz allowed one sack and 14 total pressures while committing four penalties in 788 offensive snaps last year, according to Pro Football Focus.

If he can continue to grow as a pass-blocker, then this offensive lineman could force the Giants to keep him in an important role.

SAF Tyler Nubin

Many had lofty expectations for New York's safety room last season, but it underachieved. While Jevon Holland has a little more time to perform up to his $45.3 million contract, Tyler Nubin is in make-or-break mode.

The former Minnesota Golden Gophers star was a ball-hawk in college, recording 12 interceptions across his final three seasons.

He has not carried that vital skill with him to the NFL, however. Nubin has yet to record an interception through 26 games.

Following a promising rookie year in which he finished second on the Giants with 57 solo tackles, the 2023 All-American posted a troubling 16.9 missed tackle percentage and was one of many New York defensive players to struggle against the run.

Harbaugh has always placed a strong emphasis on the safety position. Since some mock drafts are projecting the team to grab the superbly versatile Caleb Downs at No. 5, the 24-year-old Nubin will need to have a strong spring and summer if he's to remain a part of the team's long-term plans.

Perhaps Nubin will bloom under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, a man whose expertise lies in the secondary. The clock is ticking, though. The 2024 second-round selection has plenty to do this offseason if he is going to turn the corner.

CB Deonte Banks

Nubin is not the only defensive back fighting for his job. Deonte Banks seems safely in "bust" territory after three seasons with the squad, but he still has a chance to secure a roster spot in 2026.

The thing working in Banks' favor right now is that he was clearly not a good fit in ex-DC Shane Bowen's system.

If Harbaugh and company see the potential that the 24-year-old cornerback displayed in Maryland, then they could give him one final opportunity.

Banks has two interceptions, 28 passes defended, 116 solo tackles, and five tackles for loss in 45 NFL games.

He consistently scuffles in coverage and lacks both the instincts and technique that one expects from a first-round pick. But he did provide positive contributions as a kick returner.

Banks ran the ball back 19 times for 622 yards and scored a touchdown in a Week 17 win versus the Las Vegas Raiders. You can buy yourself time by making an impact on special teams.

He must dedicate himself fully to his craft, though, because Harbaugh has already said that he will not tolerate an absence of passion.

