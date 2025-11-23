Giants Blow Another Late Game Lead, Fall to Detroit Lions 34-27 in OT
New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston had himself a day, throwing for 366 yards and two touchdowns, and even being on the receiving end of a Giants touchdown pass from receiver Gunner Olsewski on a trick play called “Bull’s Eye.”
Alas, it was not enough as the Detroit Lions charged back in the fourth quarter to tie the game 27-27, erasing a 10-point Giants lead, before ultimately snatching the victory from the visiting team on Jahmyr Gibbs’ 69-yard touchdown run for the 34-27 win.
Winston, who finished 18-of-36 in his second start for rookie Jaxson Dart (concussion), and who averaged 20.3 yards per completion, threw long passes of 40 yards to receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, 39 yards to tight end Theo Johnson, 42 yards to running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., 30 yards to receiver Isaiah Hodins, and 23 yards to receiver Darius Slayton.
The Giants' running game, meanwhile, contributed 122 yards on 39 carries (3.1 average) to bring the Giants' total net yards on offense to a season’s best 517 yards (6.7 average per play).
But it didn’t matter as the run defense again failed the team, the Giants allowing the Lions duo of Gibbs and David Montgomery to rush for 237 yards on 20 carries, including the game-winning 69-yarder.
The Giants put on a little razzle-dazzle in this one with a first-quarter flea-flicker in which Winston tossed the ball to Singletary, who then threw it back to the quarterback. Winston then hit receiver Wan’Dale Robinson on a 39-yard touchdown pass to give the team a 7-0 lead on the opening drive.
Later in the game, there was the aforementioned “bulls-eye play from Olszewski to Winston in the fourth quarter to give the Giants what would be their final points of the game, making the score 27-17 at the time.
Robinson finished with a new career high of 156 receiving yards, surpassing his previous single-season career best of 142 yards set in Week 2 of this season against Dallas.
Defensively, rookie interior defensive lineman Darius Alexander had two sacks on the afternoon, the only two sacks against Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
The defense also recorded its first interception in five games, that coming in the second half when safety Jevon Holland picked off Goff, and the Giants converted that turnover into a touchdown.
But the run defense continued its struggles, the Lions finishing with an average of 11.9 yards per rush attempt, with 167 of the Lions' rushing yards coming on three runs, all by Gibbs.
New York’s tenth loss of the season secures a third consecutive double-digit losing campaign for the franchise and officially eliminates them mathematically from postseason contention.
The Giants have had just one winning season during the current decade and have not won on the road since Week 5 of the 2024 season, when they beat Seattle 29-20 on October 6.
New York will try to snap its current six-game losing streak and its road-game slide a week from Monday when they travel to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
That matchup will be the team’s first against a double-digit win franchise on the season and its first showdown against New England’s second-year quarterback Drake Maye. The Giants will then have their bye after that game.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.