Giants Offense vs Vikings Blitz Could Decide This Week 16 Game's Outcome

The New York Giants will take on the Minnesota Vikings and their attacking defense. A defense that has given teams fits since they hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator.

The Giants' pass protection has been solid all season, thanks to the unit being relatively healthy after the return of All-Pro right tackle Andrew Thomas.

Flores, a guy who should be in consideration for the Giants' head coaching position, will try to confuse, bewilder, and simply overrun this pass protection and get Jaxson Dart moving around, where they can try to get hits on him.

This is likely where the game will be won or lost this week. Let's take a closer look at the matchup.

Blitz Happy!

The Vikings are going to blitz the Giants because they blitz every team in the league. They lead the NFL in blitz rate and simulated pressure rate this season. They bring extra rushers more than any other aggressive attack-style defense.

The impressive thing about the defense is that they don't have any designated rushers. They rush so many different players from so many positions that it never gives the offensive braintrust a clear idea of who is blitzing and where they are blitzing from.

The Giants are near the bottom of the league when dealing with the blitz. Their efficiency definitely drops when they are blitzed.

Dart will start trying to navigate the blitz and end up taking off more, or he might hurt a throw, which makes him more inaccurate.

Dart takes more hits when pressured, and he is sacked more often when pressured. While Thomas and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor have produced elite-level pass block efficiency ratings, the interior has not been as consistent.

Aggressive Coverage

With the Vikings blitzing a ton, they will play some aggressive coverage behind it. That does not mean they will always be in man coverage.

You will see them use combination coverages with zone and man incorporated, and play aggressive zone. The goal is to get the quarterback to play fast, or second-guess what he is seeing. If the quarterback tries to get the ball out of his hands quickly under pressure, he will likely be throwing to a well-covered receiver who may not have completed his route.

He may also be throwing to an area where the defender is beating down on the receiver for an easy interception. If the quarterback delays throwing the football because of the tight coverage, it gives the blitzers more time to get to the quarterback.

Playing aggressive coverage while blitzing comes with dangers for the Vikings, especially against a quarterback like Dart.

If you send extra guys, it creates one-on-one opportunities that Dart is not afraid to take advantage of.

If you flush him from the pocket and you don't get to him, then you have to deal with him as a rusher, where he can be deadly with his legs.

Fewer eyes in the backfield could lead to longer runs with no defenders around. His ability to buy extra time to find receivers makes it a more difficult cover for defenders trying to play tight and aggressively; they usually end up in trail mode.

