How to Watch NY Giants vs Green Bay Packers Week 11 Game
Last week, the New York Giants needed to show everyone something different as they faced a Chicago Bears team that had just as many flaws as they did on defense.
Instead, it was more of the same from the Giants' group, who collapsed under the weight of a key injury to quarterback Jaxson Dart and saw another double-digit lead vanish into a brutal 24-20 loss.
With that type of performance marking the fourth such defeat for Big Blue this season, the first dose of change that most people were expecting to arrive in the offseason came at the Week 11 mark as the Giants parted ways with head coach Brian Daboll before his tenure with the franchise could reach the end of its fourth year.
Anytime a coaching change happens in the middle of a season, it can disrupt the overall makeup and direction of a team's locker room, but the Giants know they cannot just wave the white flag with seven more games to go in the 2025 season.
There are still many questions left to be answered about this current assembly of players and which of them deserve to remain with the franchise beyond the end of this year's campaign.
They must rally behind their next leader in interim head coach Mike Kafka and try to wring out any drops of positivity they can before another all-important offseason arrives.
Kafka’s first chance to prove himself at the helm will come against the Green Bay Packers as the Giants return home to MetLife Stadium on Sunday for a historic NFC matchup with an opposing franchise with which they’ve built much history.
Like the Giants, the Packers are coming into the contest off a small losing skid of their own to the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles, two losses in which they probably believe that they didn’t play up to their weight class.
They are now left at 5-3-1 and clinging to the last spot in the NFC playoff picture, and will be coming hot to keep a hold of it.
The Giants have played spoiler in this matchup over the last couple of seasons. The most recent was with an unsuspecting quarterback in Tommy DeVito, who led them to a remarkable victory under the primetime lights in East Rutherford during the 2023 season.
Two years later, rookie arm Jaxson Dart has been sidelined with a concussion sustained last week in Chicago, leaving it up to Jameis Winston to earn his first shot at commanding the Giants’ offensive huddle to a win after being promoted to the starting job by Kafka at the start of the week.
Winston’s emergence might put a newfound spark into a Giants team that hasn’t been terrible on the offensive side of the ball. However, they’ll still face a much tougher opponent in the Packers’ defense that has been among the league’s best at pressuring the backfield.
A very familiar face leads the Packers’ 13th-ranked pass rushing unit in Micah Parsons, who has been nothing but a thorn in the side of the Giants’ offensive line for years as a former Dallas Cowboy.
He will be active in this meeting and hopes to help his team keep their trend of limiting opposing teams to the second-fewest yards per passing play. (Link)
On the offensive end, the Packers are a bit modest in their production, averaging the 15th-most points and 12th-most yards per contest this season.
With the Giants’ defensive woes on full display, they could be eager to earn that get-right game after being held to 20 points over their past two games.
Many of the Giants’ defensive leaders have taken their fair share of responsibility in the wake of Daboll’s firing and know they need to perform better, especially in the fourth quarter, which has been their biggest issue in the four collapses they’ve been on the wrong end of this fall.
The Giants will be counting on their crew to step up their game and finally produce the kind of pressure that will stymie the Packers' offense and give their own unit extra chances to find the end zone. As we found out last Sunday, not even a 10-point lead is safe enough for the Giants to hand it off and hope for the best.
If both sides can come together and put together a winning product for an entire 60 minutes, the decree from their organization this past week that they have enough talent left on the roster to compete and win games could be fulfilled.
They can’t view it any differently after the result of the last game and must strive to repeat their recent success against Green Bay and get back in the win column, with renewed energy filling the organization.
How to Watch/Listen
- Who: Green Bay Packers (5-3-1) vs New York Giants (2-8)
- What: First meeting since Dec. 11th, 2023, between the two teams, Giants won 24-22
- When: Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- TV: FOX - Adam Amin, Play-by-Play. Drew Brees, Analyst. Kristina Pink, Sideline.
- Radio: WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline
- Referee: Scott Novak
Series History
This week's game will mark the 65th all-time matchup between the Giants and Packers, dating back to their early days as two of the NFL's original teams in the 1928 season.
They've also met in the postseason a total of eight times, with the last playoff meeting in the 2016 season, when the Packers beat the Giants 38-13 in the NFC Wild Card to end New York's last double-digit win season.
Before that postseason game, nobody could forget the two franchises' iconic battles during the Giants' two recent runs to the Super Bowl in 2007 and 2011.
In the first, the Giants braved the subzero temperatures of the tundra to defeat the Packers, 23-20, in overtime of the NFC Championship game to advance to Super Bowl XLII.
The latter came four years later in the NFC Divisional round when quarterback Eli Manning repeated history by taking down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' 15-1 team, 37-20, in a brutally physical contest that sent Big Blue to the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, whom they also beat to advance to Super Bowl XLVI against the Patriots.
In the entire head-to-head series, the Packers own 34-38-2 advantage, but the Giants have been the side that has gained the upper hand in the last couple of meetings in 2022 and 2023.
The latter and most recent duel featured the unsuspecting emergence of then-third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito, who led the Giants to an upset win over Green Bay, 24-22, on Monday Night Football as part of a three-game winning streak behind the New Jersey kid.
Latest Odds (via FanDuel)
- Spread: Packers -7, Giants +7
- MoneyLine: Packers -370, Giants +295-
- Over/Under: O/U 42.5 points
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.