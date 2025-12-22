Mike Kafka Explains Why Giants QB Jaxson Dart is Not Regressing

The numbers posted by New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart under former head coach Brian Daboll and interim head coach Mike Kafka suggest a regression.

Since Daboll’s dismissal following the Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears, a game in which Dart suffered a concussion that would cost him two games, the rookie has averaged 63 fewer passing yards per game, 15 fewer rushing yards per game, and 1.4 fewer touchdowns per game.

He also posted just three interceptions in seven games with Daboll at the helm, but has since recorded two in the three games since returning from his concussion.

What the numbers reveal

But Kafka, who was the offensive coordinator during Daboll’s time here and who continues to be the offensive play caller even after Daboll’s dismissal, argued that Dart’s numbers don’t necessarily suggest a regression.

“I don't see it that way. I think every game will be different. How we play each game will be different. How we think what's going to help us win the game is going to be different each week,” Kafka said Monday.

“I think the last couple of weeks we ran the ball almost 30 times. So, when you run the ball 30 times, that's going to limit some opportunities for the pass game. And there are some games where we're going to have to use the pass game a little bit more.

“So, I don't see that as a regression for Jaxson. Sure, maybe the numbers aren't what they used to be. But I think he's playing well. He's playing at a high level. There are certainly things that he can continue to improve on. And we've talked through those as a group, too.”

To Kafka’s point, since Daboll’s dismissal, the Giants’ game plans have drastically reduced Dart’s designed runs, part of that by design and part of that, such as was the case in Week 13 against the New England Patriots, due to the flow of the game.

Jaxson Dart's Designed Runs (per TruMedia) -- excluding kneel-downs, aborted plays + scrambles: Of Dart's 72 rushing attempts, 36 have been designed runs (161 yards). Weeks 1-10, he had 32 designed runs (155 yards); Weeks 13-16, he's had four designed runs (6 yards) #nygiants — Locked On Giants (@LockedOn_Giants) December 22, 2025

Of Dart’s 72 rushing attempts this season, 36 have been designed runs, going for 161 yards.

From Weeks 1-10, he had 32 designed runs for 155 yards. Since returning in Week 13 from a two-game absence due to a concussion in Week 13, the Giants have called for just four designed runs for the quarterback, on which he’s gained six yards.

Also worth noting is that the Giants' running game has been better of late. From Weeks 1-10, they averaged 123 yards per game as a collective. From Week 11 onward, that average is just shy of 130 yards per game.

And in the passing game, Dart hasn’t had much help there as well. Per Pro Football Focus, his receivers have dropped 16 passes on the year. Six of those drops have come since Dart returned from his concussion.

Those numbers are likely why Kafka doesn’t view Dart as having regressed since Daboll was fired.

“This is an 11-man operation on offense. So, it's not about one person's production. It's about the whole group, and it's about the whole team,” Kafka said.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t things that Dart can improve. For example, Dart is currently ranked 22nd among quarterbacks in third-down conversions (40), the Giants offense as a whole sitting at 18th in that category (38.58%).

While some of that has been dropped balls, some of that is also on Dart, needing to throw either a better ball or time it better.

That and more is what Kafka and the Giants coaching staff will be looking to help Dart improve in these remaining two weeks, in which Kafka confirmed the rookie will play despite the season being lost.

“I'm not as concerned about the numbers, to be honest with you,” he said. “We're looking to find a way to win a game. And Jaxson's on board with that. He understands that. So that's kind of where we're at.”

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage