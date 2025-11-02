How to Watch NY Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 9 Game
As the NFL regular season reaches its midway point this Sunday, the New York Giants might be feeling like they’ve already played through an entire schedule with where the franchise stands heading into Week 9.
However, the reality is they’ve only made it halfway through what has already been another arduous campaign for the team, one where they’ve been tested again by back-breaking injuries to key players and on the wrong end of a couple of brutal collapses that cost them a couple of slashes in the win column.
Like the rest of the league, the Giants aren’t alone in the first half of that equation. All 32 teams are dealing with injuries and have been finding ways to overcome adversity to win football games.
That mission should be no different for the Giants, who still want to salvage and muster up some positives for the rest of their 2025 season.
Their next opportunity to do that comes on Sunday afternoon as New York returns home to MetLife Stadium after two weeks on the road to welcome in the visiting San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers have been one of the best examples of a team that has weathered the storm this season.
They took multiple key players — such as quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle —out of the lineup in the early weeks and still found a way to leave victorious in five of their first eight games.
Part of that equation has been some pretty solid passing play from backup quarterback Mac Jones, who has steered the 49ers in the right direction in Purdy’s absence.
The former first-round pick has thrown for nearly 1,600 yards and an 8-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, putting San Francisco among the serviceable offenses in the league.
On the other side of the field, the 49ers' defense hasn’t been the crispest unit when it comes to getting opponents off the turf quickly.
Yet, they’ve been one of the better squads in shutting those same foes down in the most important area of the redzone, and do not let themselves get punked down in the trenches, where they rank in the top 20 teams in major rushing categories.
The 49ers are expected to get back a handful of those missing pieces. They will be eyeing a second-half push further into the NFC playoff picture, which begins for them with a coast-to-coast trip to East Rutherford to face a Giants roster that is diving deeper into its own ranks to find players who can become the new difference-makers.
Despite losing two critical weapons in Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo in the course of a month, the Giants don’t have to worry about their rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, throwing in the towel for the rest of his debut season.
Dart has admitted that the losses to his huddle have been irreplaceable, but the show must go on as the Giants look to prove they have areas to build on beyond the 2025 season.
He has come to expect the rest of his teammates to step up their game and has done a pretty good job of putting them in positions to do that in recent weeks.
Except for a couple of games, it just hasn’t come together for a full 60 minutes, and that remains the challenge ahead as the Giants hope to stack a few more victories for their exhausted fanbase.
The 49ers are by no means an easy opponent, but their metrics to this point suggest we could be in for another close affair if the Giants come to play.
As the gauntlet portion of the schedule is behind them, they have the chance to keep their good home vibes going and then fight for some wins down the stretch before evaluating where to go next in the offseason.
How to Watch/Listen
- Who: San Francisco 49ers (5-3) vs New York Giants (2-6)
- What: First meeting since Sept. 21st, 2023 between the two teams, 49ers won 30-12
- When: Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- TV: CBS: Kevin Harlan, Play-by-Play. Trent Green, Analyst. Melanie Collins, Sideline
- Radio: WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline
- Referee: John Hussey
Series History
This week's matchup marks the 44th all-time meeting between the Giants and 49ers, dating back to the 1952 NFL season, and includes eight postseason games in which the two sides have faced each other.
The last of these postseason games came back in 2011 in the NFC Championship game, when the Giants defeated the 49ers on the road, 20-17, to cap off their improbable run to Super Bowl XLVI, where they went on to beat the New England Patriots on that stage for the second time in four years.
As for the entire historic series, San Francisco holds a slim 22-21 advantage and has won three of the last five contests, including its 2023 win at Levi's Stadium.
Latest Odds (Via FanDuel)
- Spread: 49ers -2.5, Giants +2.5
- MoneyLine: 49ers -146, Giants +126
- Over/Under: O/U 48.5 points
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
