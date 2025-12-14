How to Watch NY Giants vs Washington Commanders Week 15 Game

With the 2025 NFL season rounding the final corner, the New York Giants ’ journey has once again fallen into irrelevancy after being one of the first teams eliminated from postseason contention on the back end of their seven-game losing streak.

Standing at 2-11 and in possession of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft, this is usually a time where teams in the Giants’ position check out and switch their mindset over to the offseason and the looming priorities that have established themselves throughout the roster.

As for the Giants themselves, it doesn’t appear they will oblige those members of the fanbase who want to see them bend the knee to that school of thought. Instead, they see their final four-game slate as a strong opportunity to evaluate the talent in their locker room and possibly ease some of the bad feelings that have engulfed this season.

Compared to last year, the Giants aren’t in the same dire need of a franchise gunslinger now that they have found an answer in Jaxson Dart, as long as he remains healthy.

While a few wins would certainly drop their spot in the draft order, it won’t do enough to push them outside of the top 10 selections, where the focus will be on adding more pieces around the young arm to better compete.

For now, they have to work with the players that they’ve got, and the goal to snap the skid resumes on Sunday in East Rutherford as the Giants welcome the Washington Commanders to MetLife Stadium for the back half of their biannual NFC East divisional rivalry.

Like the Giants, the Commanders entered the season with higher expectations, aiming to be in the playoff conversation around that time.

They had made another round of quality additions to both sides of the ball in the offseason to surround quarterback Jayden Daniels in his second year after he brought them to the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance as a rookie.

The promise was evident in the first week of the season, when they hosted New York in Landover and won 21-6 by practically shutting down their new-look offense, which went on to be futile until Dart took over the helm from Russell Wilson three weeks later.

However, all that impact has since been washed away by relentless injuries that started with Daniels, who has missed seven games with both hamstring and elbow ailments, and extended to key playmakers in their offensive huddle and to the broader pass rush, which was once near the top of the league in pressuring the opposing backfield.

The opposing quarterback’s latter injury will sideline him once again in Week 15 against the Giants, leaving backup Marcus Mariota as the starter for a Commanders squad that is 3-10 and riding their own eight-game losing streak.

Mariota’s arm has been serviceable at times. However, the results have still dropped under his watch as the Commanders’ offense has dipped to a 24th-ranked unit in points scored and managed just 99 total passing yards last Sunday in a shutout loss against Minnesota.

Washington’s defense has begun to turn on its head as well, especially in the passing game, where they’ve allowed the fifth-most touchdowns and the worst average pass play in 7.5 yards this season.

They’ve been torched over the past month and a change of the schedule, giving up 400 yards of total offense to four opponents and falling to 27th in red-zone percentage.

Beyond the personnel matchups, the Giants-Commanders series has always seemed competitive, with seven of the last 10 meetings decided by less than a score.

With a banged-up opponent standing in front of them in this game, it could be the time when the Giants come out hungry to take advantage and put forth a dominating performance that the fanbase has been craving for most of the season.

If anything, there should always be that extra juice whenever a divisional opponent comes to town, and it’s one reason that the Giants will aim to bring their best to the field even if their record says they have nothing left to play for.

In reality, they still have a lot to play for, and it’s not just the same jockeying of the draft board that the Commanders might be thinking about as they travel to East Rutherford on Sunday.

Dart said it best when he mentioned his top goal for the last four games during the week, uttering the one word “win” to the media. It was the same message ownership put out before the season began, and it remains the same as the Giants have four more chances to taste victory and could start by having a good shot at even the score with the Commanders.

How to Watch/Listen

Who: Washington Commanders (3-10) vs New York Giants (2-11)

Washington Commanders (3-10) vs New York Giants (2-11) What: First meeting since Sept. 7th, 2025, between the two teams, Commanders won 21-6

First meeting since Sept. 7th, 2025, between the two teams, Commanders won 21-6 When: Sunday, December 14th, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 14th, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ TV: FOX - Kenny Albert, Play-by-Play. Jonathan Vilma, Analyst. Megan Olivi, Sideline.

- Kenny Albert, Play-by-Play. Jonathan Vilma, Analyst. Megan Olivi, Sideline. Radio: WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline

WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline Referee: Bill Vinovich

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Series History

This week's matchup will mark the 188th all-time meeting between the two historic franchises, dating back to the 1932 season when the Commanders were known as the Boston Braves before changing to the Redskins five seasons later in 1937.

That history includes two postseason faceoffs, the last of which occurred in the 1986 season, when the Giants defeated Washington, 17-0, in the NFC Championship game.

In total, the Giants hold a 108-74-5 advantage in their all-time series with their NFC East rivals, but the two teams have recently split the last six meetings with the Commanders on a three-game winning streak dating back to the start of the 2024 season.

The first matchup of this season happened in Week 1, when the Commanders took care of business at home in a 21-6 victory over the Giants, whose offense couldn't get much going in the Big Apple debut for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Latest Odds (via FanDuel):

Spread: Commanders +2.5, Giants -2.5

MoneyLine: Commanders +116, Giants -136

Over/Under: O/U 46.5 points

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage