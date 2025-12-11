Giants QB Jaxson Dart Reveals One Goal for Team's Final Four Games

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart made good use of the team’s bye week to ensure that by season’s end, he reaches his main goal.

“Win,” he said of his goal for these next four games. “Take it one at a time.”

It will obviously take more effort than Dart if that goal is to be achieved. Still, the rookie, in ensuring he does his part to make it happen, spent the bye week doing a deep dive into his performance, reviewing every single snap and finding little things that might be holding him back.

“Maybe there are pass concepts that you need to improve at. So, during that time, you just work on those things and make sure your mechanics are in the right spot,” he said.

“So you get a little extra time to not really worry about game planning and take the time on the field to walk through your mechanics based on different actions or whatever it may be.”

Part of the process also included him taking note of what he’s habitually done right, the biggest thing of all being his decision-making in keeping the ball out of harm’s way.

“Situationally, I felt like I didn't really try to force things too much. I kind of just tried to let the game come to me, and so I was happy with that,” he said.

“I was happy with our offense. I don't feel like we take a ton of negative plays, so those were good things. I felt like, obviously, the Patriots game was a tough one, but I feel like as an offense, we've been able to be pretty explosive and do some good stuff. So, those were definitely things that I was happy about when I looked back on it.”

Winning every game is important to Dart, but these last four in particular, which include two contests against NFC East foes (Washington this weekend and then Dallas in the regular-season finale) are extra important for a Giants team that, if they win those two games, will finish with a .500 record for the first time since they finished 4-2 in 2020 against the NFC East.

“I think it's extremely important and it's really required for us to make sure that these last four games we really put our best foot forward,” Dart said.

“You preach around that your resume is your tape, and so making sure that everybody has the right mindset, the right attention to detail to everything when it comes to their process.”

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage