Jalin Hyatt Among Giants' Week 13 Inactive Players

New York Giants receiver Jalin Hyatt, the team’s 2023 third-round draft pick, is among the team’s Week 13 inactive players.

Hyatt has appeared in just seven games so far this season and has caught only five of his 13 pass targets for 35 yards and no touchdowns. He has seen his pass targets dwindle each year since his rookie campaign, when he not only appeared in all 17 games but also started 7.

That season, he caught 23 out of 40 pass targets (57.5%) for 373 yards, but no touchdowns. He posted a 47.5% success rate as a receiver and also averaged 9.3 yards per reception.

But despite being among the hardest-working Giants in the offseason program, Hyatt continued to show liabilities as a receiver, ranging from a lack of physicality to an inability to track the ball while it’s in the air.

Also working against him is his lack of experience on all the special teams units, though in Week 9 against the 49ers, Hyatt got his first taste of special teams when he was called upon to return kickoffs.

He posted 111 kickoff return yards on four returns (27.8 average) and had a long of 33 in that game.

Hyatt has been unable to capitalize on the opportunities he’s received along the way and has ended up losing snaps to Dalen Cambre, who was called up from the team’s practice squad again this week.

With Hyatt not lending much on offense and lending nothing on special teams, he’s not going to be a part of the Week 13 effort to top the New England Patriots.

The other healthy scratches for the Giants include offensive tackle James Hudson III, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, and quarterback Russell Wilson, who is the third quarterback this evening, for what’s believed to be the first time in his career he’s not been among the active players.

The rest of the Giants' inactive list consists of the following injured players:

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder)

ILB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck/knee)

OLB Victor Dimukeje (knee)

The Patriots list former Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito as the third quarterback.

The rest of their inactive player list includes safety Brenden Schooler, linebacker Bradyn Swinson, tackle Marcus Bryant, offensive lineman Jared Wilson, tight end CJ Dippre, and defensive lineman Khryiris Tonga.

