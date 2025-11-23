Malik Nabers Airs Frustrations Over Giants’ Latest Loss
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabes might not be able to play this season as he continues his rehab following ACL surgery, but that hasn’t stopped him from remaining invested in how the team is doing.
And Nabers, who is as competitive as they come, clearly isn’t happy with what he’s seen from the team following their latest defeat, a 34-27 overtime decision to the Detroit Lions.
Nabers, in a post appearing on X that has since been deleted, questioned some of the Giants' coaching decisions throughout the game.
“Sometimes I think they b makin us lose on purpose,” he wrote.
“Cause it’s no way, bro you throw the ball instead of runnin it to make em burn two timeouts??? Then you don't kick the field goal.??? Then they have to go down and score!!! Football common sense!!!! Am I missing something?”
Nabers isn’t totally wrong with his critiques. Perhaps the biggest catalyst for New York’s blown lead was the decision at the end of the fourth quarter by interim head coach Mike Kafka to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal, which would have given the Giants a six-point lead, thereby forcing the Lions to have to drive the length of the field to win the game.
Instead, the Giants failed to convert, and the Lions went on to drive far enough to get into position for Jake Bates’s game-tying 59-yard field goal, which sent the contest into overtime.
And then just like that on the first play from scrimmage, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who had a pair of 49-yard runs and a 69-yard run, was off to the races through the middle of the Giants run defense, which had Dexter Lawrence sitting on the bench.
Kafka later explained the reason Lawrence wasn't out on the field for that Gibbs game-winning run was because he was nicked up and they were saving him for third downs.
Although the Giants would get a chance to try to tie it, their ensuing drive only made it to the Lions' 27-yard line, where on 4th-and-5, quarterback Jameis Winston was sacked by Lions edge rusher Aiden Hutchinson to seal the win.
The loss was the Giants’ sixth straight this season and their 12th in a row on the road.
