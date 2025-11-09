NY Giants at Chicago Bears — Scoring Updates, Highlight Reels & Reactions
The New York Giants head to Soldier Field this Sunday in search of snapping a three-game losing streak and recording their first road win of the 2025 season.
The Giants, 0-5 on the road so far this season, have been outscored 158-109 in games played, with three of the five losses decided by two or more scores. Their task this weekend isn’t going to be any easier as they will face a Bears team that is 2-1 at home and which has won five of its last six contests.
Chicago boasts the league’s fourth-best overall offense, a unit that’s averaging 378.4 yards per game. The Bears also have the league’s second-best rushing offense (144.4 yards/game) and the tenth-best passing offense (234.0 yards/game).
New head coach Ben Johnson has his team averaging 269 points per game, which is the sixth-best mark in the league.
Defensively, the Bears are ranked toward the bottom of the league in most every major statistical category (overall, rushing, passing), but they’re playing decently enough in situational football.
Chicago’s defense is ranked fifth in third-down conversions allowed (34.18%), is tied for 12th in goal-to-go, and is 20th in the red zone. The Bears' defense has allowed 28.4 points per game, the fourth-most in the league.
If the Giants should drop this game and be beaten badly, all eyes will be on the 24 hours after the game to see if a change might be made at the head coach or coordinator level.
We suspect head coach Brian Daboll will be allowed to finish out the 2025 campaign, but if defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has no answers for stopping the Bears’ rushing attack, we wonder whether a change might be made there.
In the meantime, let’s see how a banged-up Giants team that, by the way, will have a new kicker this week in Younghoe Koo, fares in what’s forecasted to be a miserable, snowy day in Chicago.
Be sure to follow along with our live blog as we wait to find out.
First Quarter
7:43: Rome Odunze is wide open and comes up with a 15-yard catch on play-action.
8:45: Ugh! Cor'Dale Flott gets nailed for defensive holding, which wipes out a sack by Dexter Lawrence.
9:28: Oh my gosh. Jaxson, why are you running into the pile? Throw the dang ball away! (Four-yard sack for the Bers on fourth down--and yes I know he was looking for Robinson in the flat.)
10:12: Did the league ban running to the sticks? Theo Johnson runs two yards short of the first down marker.
11:21: Third straight negative rush play by Giants. Man, they miss Cam Skattebo.
12:21: Bears go for it and don't get it against the league's worst 4th-down defense. Giants ball.
Well, that didn't take long. Jamie Gillan sends the opening kickoff out of bounds to give the Bears starting field position on the 40.
Pregame
⏹GIANTS INACTIVES
K Graham Gano, CB Paulson Adebo, OLB Victor Dimukeje, DL Chauncey Golston, C John Michael Schmitz, G Evan Neal, QB Jameis Winston (3rd QB)
⏹BEARS INACTIVES
WR Jahdae Walker, CB Josh Blackwell, OLB T.J. Edwards, TE Stephen Carlson, DE Dominique Robinson, QB Case Keenum (3rd QB)
Final Thoughts
⏹The Bears' run defense is currently ranked 25th in the NFL, allowing 131.1 yards per game and 5.12 rushing yards per play (29th). The Giants' rushing offense is ranked 14th (117.9 yards/game) and 19th (4.16 yards per play).
⏹The Chicago area is not only experiencing frigid temperatures (normal for them this time of year), but also a mix of rain, sleet, and snow, which, while expected to clear by kickoff, will also leave behind windy conditions that could exceed 30 mph.
With that kind of weather in the forecast, will the Giants lean more into their ground game with Tyrone Tracy, Jr., and Devin Singletary, or will they stay more pass-oriented against a Bears pass defense that ranks 25th (237.6 yards per game)?
⏹Don’t expect the Giants to try many, if any, long field goals this week, given the forecasted wind gusts. If nothing else, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Giants roll the dice more often on fourth downs if they’re within striking distance.
⏹Speaking of the winds, the Bears lead the league in interruptions with 13. The wind can have some funky effects on pass throws, so it will be interesting to see if the Giants have Jaxson Dart adapt to that during those quarters where he’s throwing into the wind.
⏹The weak spot on the Bears' offensive line is left tackle Theo Benedet, who is tied for the Bears team lead in total pressures allowed (15). Look for the Giants to go after him on the pass rush.
Plug the Dam
The Giants are facing a Bears team that has the second best rushing offense in the league (144.4 yards per game). Might this be the week they use more of a four-man defensive front to help stem the Bears’ rushing attack?
Per SIS, the Giants have run a 4-3-4 formation (base defense) 60% of their run defense snaps this season (20th), but hold a 39% success rate against the run when doing so (11th).
More 12?
With the return of tight end Daniel Bellinger to the lineup, expect to see more 12- and 13-personnel than last week’s five-play affair.
Got 'em Covered
Per NFL+, the Giants defense has deployed man coverage on a league-high 44.4% of their opponents’ dropbacks this season. They have faced an average time-to-throw of 2.52 seconds when playing man coverage, the sixth-quickest mark in the NFL.
Why is this notable? Bears Caleb Williams has held onto the ball for three full seconds on average when facing man coverage this season, the second-longest in the NFL, quicker than only rookie Cam Ward (3.04 seconds).
Williams has thrown 6 touchdowns without an interception against man, as each of his 4 interceptions this season have come against zone.
Offensive Line Woes
Center John Michael Schmitz (shin) has been declared out and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pec) is listed as questionable.
That means, according to NFL+, that the Giants may feature two new starters on an offensive line that has created just 0.6 yards before contact per designed carry (5th-fewest) and let pressure reach the passer on 38.2% of dropbacks (8th-highest) this season.
The right side of Eluemunor and guard Greg Van Roten, which had allowed a pressure rate of 10.8% in the first eight weeks (sixth-highest), has now started rookie Marcus Mbow at tackle, who has forfeited pressure of 19.2%.
The left side of the line with guard Jon Runyan and tackle Andrew Thomas has allowed a slightly lower pressure rate than the right (9.3%, 14th-highest), but Thomas has significantly regressed the last three weeks.
From weeks 1-6, Thomas surrendered a pressure on just 1.7% of his pass sets (lowest, min. 50 pass blocking snaps), while from Weeks 7-9 his allowed pressure rate increased to 13.9% (4th-highest).
Player Notes
QB Jaxson Dart seeks to extend his streak of games with a rushing and passing touchdown to five this week.
Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson recorded a season-high nine catches in Week 9, bringing his season totals to 47 receptions for 540 yards (11.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. He is tied for third in the NFL in third-down receptions (15) and tied for 4th in catches of 25+ yards (7).
This season, outside linebacker Abdul Carter leads all rookies with 34 quarterback pressures and ranks 3rd among all players with 20 quick quarterback pressures. Per NextGen Stats, Carter’s 34 quarterback pressures are the 6th-most by a player through Week 9 of their rookie season since 2016.
Per Pro Football Focus, tackle Andrew Thomas is the fourth-highest graded offensive tackle in the NFL this season (min. 50% of blocking snaps played). Since his return as a full-time starter in Week 4, the Giants rank ninth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (128.8).
In year two of his NFL career, tight end Theo Johnson has caught 26 passes for 239 yards and five touchdowns. His five touchdown catches are tied for the fourth-most among tight ends this season and tied for the second-most by a Giants tight end in the first nine games of a season since 1970.
