NY Giants at Detroit Lions — Scoring Updates, Highlight Reels & Reactions
New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston says he’s always ready if called upon. And while there’s no reason not to believe him, there is also a reason teams hold practices leading up to a game: to get the players ready.
Winston? Yes, he’s a 10-year NFL veteran who has seen just about everything. But one can’t help but shake off the uneasiness over the fact that he didn’t take the bulk of the practice reps this past week in practice, yielding to rookie Jaxson Dart, whom everyone thought would be cleared from concussion protocol, only to find out that wouldn’t be the case.
Winston, in last week’s game, had his share of adventures, throwing about four passes that should have been picked off.
Whether that was a result of Winston just trying to fit a ball into tight spots or an unfamiliarity with his receivers–remember, during the summer he mainly worked with the third-string offense–or a combination, add it up. It leads to some uncertainty about what the Giants are in store for this week on offense against the top-10 Detroit Lions defense.
“This is a tenacious defense,” Winston said on Friday. “I know their head coach (Dan Campbell)--I was with him in New Orleans, so I know how they roll.
“They're going to be ready to play, they're going to be playing fast, they're going to be playing tough, and we have to be willing and able to do the same, and we are.”
The Giants better, as with a loss, they could become the first NFL team this season to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
Follow along with our live blog as we bring you play highlights, injury and statistical notes, and more from the Giants’ Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions.
First Quarter
Pregame
Lions win the toss and defer. Eric Gray and Gunner Olszewski to return the kickoff. Game on.
GIANTS INACTIVES: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, QB Jaxson Dart, CB Paulson Adebo, S Tyler Nubin, CB Deonte Banks, and OT James Hudson III
LIONS INACTIVES: CB Terrion Arnold, RB Craig Reynolds, S Kerby Joseph, CB Nick Whiteside, DT Quinton Jefferson, and DT Mekhi Wingo
Despite having been declared out on Friday, quarterback Jaxson Dart has made the trip with the team to Detroit. The Giants this season have usually left players who are declared out of a game at home to continue their treatment.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas has allowed the longest average time to pressure among left tackles this season (4.03 seconds, min. 10 pressures) and just a 7.6% pressure rate, the 11th-lowest among players of his position (min. 150 pass blocks), per NFL+.
Thomas will square off this week against edge Aidan Hutchinson, who has generated a 15.5% pressure rate this season, the 13th-highest among edge rushers (min. 150 pass rushes). Hutchinson is also averaging the fourth-quickest get-off of his position (0.76 seconds).
Pregame Stats & Notes
⏹Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson’s 18 receptions on third down are tied for the third-most in the NFL this season. Per Next Gen Stats, he is first in the NFL in catches (37), receiving yards (426), and yards after the catch (224) when aligned in the slot.
⏹Safety Dane Belton’s 15 special teams tackles are tied for the third-most in the NFL this year and tied for the most by a Giant since linebacker Spencer Paysinger (20, 2012). Forty of Belton’s career-high 54 defensive tackles have come since Week 7, the 10th-most in the NFL in that span.
⏹Of the 33 offensive tackles that have played at least 80% percent of their team’s pass blocking snaps this season, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has the seventh-best pass blocking grade (77.1). His 12 pressures allowed are tied for the fewest among those 33 tackles.
⏹Since returning to action in Week 4, left tackle Andrew Thomas, per PFF, is the fourth-highest graded player among all NFL offensive tackles with a minimum of 50% blocking snaps played, and is tied for the second-fewest pressures allowed (10).
