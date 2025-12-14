NY Giants vs. Washington Commanders — Scoring Updates, Highlight Reels & Reactions

The New York Giants are out of the postseason, facing an uncertain future. So too are the Washington Commanders, who have a little more certainty regarding their future.

But until the future rolls around, exactly what is there for these two teams to play for in this Week 15 tilt other than pride?

For the Giants, there is something, and with all apologies, that something isn’t the first overall pick in the 2026 draft order.

For those expecting or hoping for the Giants to tank, it’s not going to happen, though, by their own natural shortcomings, they do have something of an uphill battle as they come out of the bye, of which their post-bye record all-time is 19-25.

There are actually two things the Giants can play for this week. The first is the draft order. With a win over the Commanders, the Giants improve to 3-11, which would be the same record the Commanders would have with a loss.

Assuming both teams finish with identical records, the draft priority would be based on head-to-head (which would be tied) and then best won-loss record in divisional games, of which the Giants have one remaining and the Commanders, three after this week.

But if the Giants lose, then if the two teams finish with an identical record, the Commanders would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Speaking of divisional games, the Giants can aim for a .500 record against their division opponents, something they last accomplished in 2020 (4-2), if they take care of business against Washington today and then Dallas in the regular-season finale at home.

All this might not seem like much for Giants fans who once again have been left disappointed by Big Blue, but for those who want other reasons to stay tuned in besides quarterback Jaxson Dart, this is really the best that the Giants can offer at this point.

Follow along with our live blog as we bring you play highlights, injury and statistical notes, and more from the Giants’ Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders.

Jump to a section

First Quarter

13:34: Giants challenge that spot on the McLaurin reception. The call was upheld. Giants lose a timeout. Bad challenge there this early in the game.

14:55: Giants OLB Abdul Carter gets the start, so no benching. Progress. Makes a TFL on the first play.

Pregame

The Giants won the toss and deferred. Game on!

The stadium is virtually empty. You could probably fit everyone in the stands into the lower bowl and still have room left over.

Cam Skattebo bringing the vibes on gameday



WASvsNYG on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/bwlEvrwEWe — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

GIANTS INACTIVES

Russell Wilson (QB3), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, WR Ryan Miller, P Jamie Gillan, OL James Hudson III, WR Gunner Olszewski, and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

Simply mind blowing that the Giants, knowing that Olszewski had a 50-50 chance of being cleared from the protocol, didn't bother to add one of two return specialists (Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Xavier Gipson) to the game-day roster.

So now that means on punts, the likely returner will be Jevon Holland the starting safety, and on kickoffs, the combo of Jalin Hyatt and Deonte Banks on kickoff returns.

COMMANDERS INACTIVES

QB Jayden Daniels, CB Jonathan Jones, RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr., T Trent Scott, T George Fant, and DE Drake Jackson

Rodriguez is a key loss for Washington, who in the first meeting against the Giants shredded the Big Blue run defense.

Gotta love a snow day ❄️ pic.twitter.com/HVLRV8Km7e — New York Giants (@Giants) December 14, 2025

Eh, not really.

Statistical Notes

Per NFL+, Giants QB Jaxson Dart has a 90+ passer rating in 7 of his eight career starts. That is tied for the most such games with a rookie's first eight career games since 1950, tied with Dan Marino in 1983.

The Giants have allowed the 6th-most yards per play (6.3) and the 4th-highest explosive play rate (17.2%) against 11 personnel this season. The Commanders have used 11 personnel on 57% of their offensive snaps, per SIS, which is 21st in the NFL. They have a 48% success rate, 13th in the NFL.

The Giants have struggled in particular against the run when facing 11 personnel. Per NFL+, they have allowed 6.9 yards per carry (most), a 51.9% success rate (second-highest), and 20.3% of these carries gaining 10+ yards (highest).

The Commanders have averaged 5.4 yards per carry (8th-most) and a 50.0% success rate (fourth-highest) when rushing out of 11 personnel this season.

With the weather set to feature cold and blustery conditions, figure the run game to be a key for the Commanders.

Notables

QB Jaxson Dart is one of only four rookie QBs since 2000 to total 18+ touchdowns in his first eight career starts (Deshaun Watson, Justin Herbert, Cam Newton). His 18 touchdowns are the most by a Giants QB in their first eight career starts since at least 1950.

S Jevón Holland has totaled 46 tackles, five passes defensed, and one interception in 11 games as a Giant. He owns a 50.0% completion percentage when targeted, tied for the 3rd-best mark in the NFL among safeties who have been targeted at least 20 times this season.

According to Next Gen Stats, LB Abdul Carter leads all rookies with 47 quarterback pressures and 13 QB hits. His 13 QB hits are tied with Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022) and Azeez Ojulari (2021) for the most by a Giants rookie since QB hits became an official stat in 2006.

In 13 starts this season, ILB Bobby Okereke has recorded 110 tackles, the 10th-most in the NFL. Since Okereke joined the Giants in 2023, he has totaled 13 games with 10+ tackles, the 3rd-most by a Giants player since 1970.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage