NY Giants Week 12 Report Card: Continued Struggles in Overtime Loss to Lions
The grades are in for the New York Giants’ 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions.
Offense: A-
There was very little not to like from the Giants' offense this week, especially when one considers that quarterback Jameis Winston had himself a career day by throwing for 366 yards and two touchdowns and catching his first-ever career touchdown.
Winston threw 10 passes of 20+ yards in this one, and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had himself a career day as well, catching a new career high of 156 yards on nine receptions (14 targets).
Even the running game, which started sluggish, picked up the pace, finishing with 122 yards on 39 carries as the offense generated a season-high 517 yards.
Sadly, it wasn’t enough.
Defense: F
Another game, another disastrous showing by the Giants' run defense, which is so badly missing Micah McFadden, lost to the unit back in Week 1, that it’s sad.
The Lions’ three biggest plays of the day were all runs of 49+ yards by Jahmyr Gibbs, who benefitted from personnel decisions to missed tackles in this one, including on his 69-yard game-winner.
The pass defense, which was missing Paulson Adebo and Deonte Banks, wasn’t that much better, allowing 279 yards and two touchdowns.
You can blame the injuries if you want, but if the guys are good enough to be out there on the field, then they should be good enough to do their jobs, which they didn’t when it mattered the most.
Special Teams: C
Once again, punter Jamie Gillan put this team through an adventure, shanking two of his three punts on the day, despite being in the pristine conditions of the domed stadium.
The second of the three gave the Lions the ball on their 39-yard line, Detroit driving three plays and 56 yards for a touchdown on their fourth possession of the game.
Kickoff coverage was atrocious this week, the Lions averaging 30.5 yards per return (six returns), with Jacob Saylors and Kalif Raymond each having longs of 34 and 44 yards respectively, the Lions winning the starting field position battle on kickoffs, their average starting drive being their 31 to the Giants’ starting on their 29.
Younghoe Koo hit both of his field goal attempts of 21 and 44 and made all his PATs. He also had to make a tackle on one of the Lions' kickoff returns in the second quarter when Raymond broke through for a 44-yard return, his longest of the day.
Coaching: C-
Interim head coach/play-caller Mike Kafka opened up the playbook and got creative with the offense, which again, had itself a strong showing, considering that Winston didn’t have the full practice reps during the week since it was hoped that Jaxson Dart would be ready.
And yes, believe it or not, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen called a halfway decent game until the end, where he suddenly had his guys playing off the Lions receivers, which of course came back to bite them.
The other thing that bit the Giants was Kafka's decision to go for it on fourth down rather than take the points on a field goal from the Lions' 6-yard line.
Had Koo made that kick–and there was no reason to think he wouldn’t have–the Lions would have had to drive down the length of the field to score a touchdown to win.
Instead, the game remained a 3-point difference, the Lions tied it, and they ultimately snatched the victory from the Giants, who became the first team this year to be mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.
As for why Dexter Lawrence wasn’t on the field for the Lions game-winning score in overtime, Kafka said the defensive lineman was nicked up, so they were saving him for third downs.
Sorry, bad excuse there. Suppose Lawrence was well enough to play on third downs. In that case, it's only logical to assume he would have been well enough to play on the opening drive of overtime, especially given the breather the players had between the end of regulation and the start of overtime.
