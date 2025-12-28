NY Giants Week 17 Officiating Crew Scouting Report

Sixth-year referee Land Clark and his officiating crew have drawn the Week 17 game between the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Clark was initially hired by the NFL as a field judge in 2018 before being promoted to referee in 2020 to replace Walt Anderson, who retired after the 2019 season.

This is the second time this season that Clark’s crew has drawn the Giants in an assignment. Big Blue last saw its crew in a Week 3 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a game in which the officiating crew threw 17 flags (15 accepted) for 167 yards, seven on the Giants and eight on the Chiefs.

Clark’s crew has thrown the second fewest penalty flags in the NFL this season (186), behind Brad Allen’s crew.

Of the 186 flags thrown by Clark’s crew, 148 have been accepted for 1,117 yards, and 38 have been dismissed, both totals also the second-fewest in the league.

Clark’s crew consists of umpire Mark Pellis, down judge Tom Stephan, line judge Jeff Hutcheon, field judge Jabir Walker, side judge Dominique Pender, back judge Brad Freeman, replay official Gerald Frye, and replay assistant Kris Raper.

Pellis, Frye, and Raper are all new additions to Clark’s crew, with Pellis coming from Jeff Novak’s crew, Frye from Alex Kemp’s crew, and Raper coming to the NFL from the ACC.

The Giants, who currently hold the No. 1 overall pick int he 2026 NFL Draft, can lock up that pick if they are unable to snap their nine-game losing streak which began in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

The Giants are not only looking for their first road win of 2025, but they are also aiming for their first win on the road since they topped the Seattle Seahawks on October 6 in a 29-20 win.

The Giants (2-13) and Raiders (2-13) kick off at 4:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.



Be sure to follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Have a question for Saturday morning mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage