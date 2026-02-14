Giants Sign Free-agent Receiver to Reserve/Futures Contract

The New York Giants have signed receiver Courtney Jackson to a reserve/futures contract, according to the league’s daily transaction wire.

Jackson played his college ball at Syracuse from 2019 to 2022 and then at Arkansas State from 2023 to 2024.

Jackson appeared in 36 games for the Orangemen from 2019 through 2022. He caught 63 passes for 662 yards and four touchdowns in those games, his best season coming in 2021, when in 12 games, Jackson caught 37 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns. That year, he also rushed four times, picking up 23 yards.

At Arkansas State, where he spent two seasons, Jackson, a native of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, appeared in 26 games, catching 81 passes for 1,183 yards and nine scores.

His best season for the Red Wolves was in 2023, when in 13 games he recorded a career-high 689 yards and 7 touchdowns, catching 39 passes.

Jackson was rated as ESPN’s 67th wide receiver in the class of 2019 and fifth-best overall prospect from Pennsylvania. 247Sports ranked him as the 100th athlete in the country and the 25th-best player in Pennsylvania, and Rivals ranked him as the 26th prospect out of Pennsylvania. During his high school career, he also played defensive back, basketball, and ran track.

Jackson, who played most of his college career as a slot receiver, originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos following the 2025 draft, but was part of Denver’s roster cutdown at the end of training camp.

He then signed with the Seattle Seahawks ‘ practice squad two days after being waived by Denver. Jackson, 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, did not appear in any games for the Seahawks this season.

Jackson also has experience as both a punt returner and kickoff specialist, having returned seven career kickoffs for 142 yards and 41 career punts for 561 yards and four touchdowns during his five-year college career.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage