NY Giants Week 18 Officiating Crew Scouting Report

Seven-year NFL referee Adrian Hill and his crew have been assigned to officiate the New York Giants' Week 18 regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hill has been an NFL official since the 2010 season, working as a line judge from 2010 to 2013. The following season, he moved into the field judge position, where he served for four seasons. He then became a side judge for part of the 2017 season, moving full time to that spot in 2018before being promoted to referee in 2019.

He’s received six postseason assignments, two as a referee in 2022 and 2023, and the others as a field judge.

Hill’s crew includes long-time NFL official Roy Ellison, a 23-year veteran who is the crew’s umpire, field judge Tra Boger, side judge Calum Reynard, and back Judge Greg Steed, another 23-year officiating veteran.

Hill’s crew includes some first-timers who last season were with other crews, including down judge Derick Bowers (Alan Eck), line judge Julian Mapp (Clete Blakeman), replay official Bob Hubbell (Land Clark), and replay assistant Durwood Manley (Brad Allen).

All together, Hill’s crew has a combined 125 years of NFL officiating experience.

Per NFLPenalties.com , Hill’s crew has called 189 penalties this season, the sixth fewest among officiating crews. However, those penalties have totaled 1,574 yards, which is the seventh-most penalty yardage assessed by officiating crews.

This is the second time this season Hill’s crew has officiated a Giants game. They last worked New York’s Week 10 road game against the Chicago Bears, a 24-20 loss.

In that game, a total of 13 flags were thrown for 94 yards, three against the Bears and 10 against the Giants. In addition, five other flags thrown were declined.

The Giants are currently the fifth-most penalized team in the NFL, having drawn 121 total flags, but have racked up the fourth-most penaty yards (1,012) from those flags. New York's offense is tied for the league lead in penalty flags drawn (63), the same total as the Cleveland Browns.

The Dallas Cowboys, who have draw the league's second-most penalty flags (124) behind the league-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (125), have racked up the third-most penalty yards (1,042) for a team this season.

