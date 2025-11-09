Referee Scouting Report for NY Giants-Bears Week 10 Tilt
The New York Giants' 2025 campaign for a postseason berth is as good as dead following a 34-24 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but a surprisingly encouraging development did come out of last weekend: Big Blue was penalized a season-low five times for 23 yards.
Maintaining similar figures could be mighty challenging in Sunday's road game against the Chicago Bears. NFL referee Adrian Hill, whose crew has assessed the fourth-most flags (excluding those that were dismissed) and penalty yards this season, will be the head official for an afternoon meeting in The Windy City, per Football Zebras.
Hill will report to Soldier Field with his crew consisting of umpire Roy Ellison, down judge Derick Bowers, line judge Julian Mapp, field judge Tra Boger, side judge Clay Reynard, back judge Greg Steed, replay official Bob Hubbell, and replay assistant Durwood Manley.
They have issued a total count of 127 penalties for 1,003 yards through eight games. The infractions that most frequently draw flags on this crew's watch are offensive holding (29) and false start (25), according to NFL Penalties.com.
New York rarely gets flagged for the former, but the team has fallen victim to the latter 15 times for 75 yards.
The Giants must therefore be extra attentive at the line of scrimmage. Fans are hoping that Hill oversees a penalty pattern that is similar to the one the team experienced the last time it saw him.
The veteran ref hit New York with four penalties for 42 yards in a 30-7 loss versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last November.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll probably cannot afford a blowout this time, though.
Can the NY Giants stay strong?
In the midst of another last-place season, Daboll needs this squad to win a few more games. Big Blue must operate with heightened concentration in Chicago; otherwise, its injury-plagued roster will struggle to generate any momentum.
Despite tallying a low flag count in Week 9, the G-Men remain the fifth-most penalized squad in the NFL (69). Their 32 pre-snap penalties are the most in the league. If this year is any indication, Hill and company will not hesitate to take action. New York should be on high alert.
The Giants will try to keep their upward trajectory in the flag department when they face the Bears.
