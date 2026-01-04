The One Positional Battle that Could Decide Outcome of Giants-Cowboys Week 18 Tilt

The New York Giants have been tested in the trenches all season. The offensive line has held its own in the run game and, surprisingly, in pass protection, as the return of Andrew Thomas restored balance to the force.

The defensive line has struggled against the run, but it has wreaked havoc with its pass rush. In this final contest against division rival Dallas, both units will be tested once again.

Since adding former Jets All-Pro caliber defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the Cowboys' defensive line has become one of the more difficult to handle in the league.

Their offensive line has high-value assets across the line and will be difficult to handle in the run game or pass protection. This is undoubtedly the battle to watch in the final game of the season for both squads.

In the Run Game

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants have the sixth-ranked rushing attack in the NFL, while the Cowboys' rushing offense ranks ninth.

The problem for the Giants is that they are ranked 30th against the run this season, compared to 20th for the Cowboys. This is likely where we figure out whether the Giants have a chance to win this game.

Over the past couple of weeks, the rush defense has improved. They gave up 114 yards to the Vikings and only 63 yards to the Raiders.

They will have their hands full holding the Cowboys under their 124.6 yards per game average, especially because of their passing threat.

Meanwhile, the Giants' offense has been rolling on the ground most of the season. Since their bye week, they have run for 146, 128, and 155 yards. It makes that rushing attack extra lethal when their quarterback, Jaxson Dart, is involved.

Dart is the second leading rusher on the team with 455 yards, and his nine rushing touchdowns lead the team. Meanwhile, over the last two weeks, the Cowboys have given up 152 yards and 138 yards.

If the Giants can win this matchup on the ground, it can open up a ton of possibilities if this does indeed become a shootout via the passing attack.

In the Passing Game

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) touchback against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have the NFL's top passing offense. They averaged an impressive 274 yards per game. The Giants average just over 200 yards and rank 21st. The interesting part is how bad the Cowboys are against the pass.

They are dead last in the NFL. Last game, they gave up 198 yards to the Commanders' third-string quarterback, Josh Johnson. The week before, Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers put up 300 yards through the air.

Interestingly enough, their biggest defensive flop in pass coverage came against the Giants when they threw for 422 yards with Russell Wilson at the controls. A lot had changed since then for the Giants, but their desire to put the ball in the air may be even greater in this final game of the season.

It's difficult to tell how good the Giants are against the pass because they have been so poor versus the run. Why would teams pass if running is so much easier?

That understanding makes their 20th-ranked pass defense feel a lot worse. They have struggled with injury and especially consistency on the perimeter.

The saving grace against the pass has been the Big Blue pass rush. They have created a ton of pressure in the backfield, disrupting the quarterback's ability to deliver the ball with rhythm and timing.

The Giants have 39 sacks, led by Brian Burns, 16.5, which is second in the league behind Myles Garrett's historic season. The rookies have also started showing their ability to get to the quarterback.

Over the past five weeks, Darius Alexander has three sacks, while Abdul Carter has three and a half. Their pass rush will be key to neutralizing Dallas's passing attack.

Both teams have injuries along the offensive line that should make it challenging for them to perform at their best, while the defensive assets up front should be locked and loaded for this game.

Which squad shows up big in the trenches will have the inside track on winning this matchup.

