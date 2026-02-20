Giants Ignoring This Major Need Would Be Team's Worst-case Scenario

New York Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh will be tasked with retooling the Giants' roster this offseason to capitalize on the talent they already have, and there is one position group that will be paramount for them to hit on to avoid a rocky start in 2026.

The Giants have pieces to build around in quarterback Jaxson Dart, receiver Malik Nabers, and running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr and Cam Skattebo; however, Dart's inconsistent protection at times led to some unfortunate situations in 2025.

This is why retooling the offensive line during the offseason should be a top priority for the organization and something that could negatively impact the m if they fail to address the unit, notes Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.

“The Giants can't afford to allow their offensive line collapse this offseason,” Knox wrote. “Keeping Dart upright and opening holes for Cam Skattebo and the ground game will be keys to New York's offensive success.”

Knox added that re-signing right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor would be a strong first step in ensuring the offensive line is up to the task that awaits it in 2026.

Why addressing the O-Line should be a top priority for Big Blue this offseason

While the Giants have needs in other areas, addressing the offensive line is certainly a top priority, and it will be something to monitor how they address.

The 2025 season highlighted that while the Giants have promising talent at important positions, there is still a lot they need to improve upon if they are going to capitalize on their key playmakers.

In 2025, the Giants' offensive line ended up in the middle of the pack performance wise, allowing 48 sacks (24th) in the NFL.

While some of those sacks were on the quarterback, it never hurts to shore up the unit and allow for Dart to have optimal time in the passing game.

The team has multiple offensive linemen set to hit free agency this offseason, and while they won’t retain all of them, working to retain Eluemunor and guard Greg Van Roten could give them stability to build around in free agency and the draft.

Eluemunor and Van Roten are the two linemen the Giants could retain, and combined with left tackle Andrew Thomas, that would give the Giants three surefire starters heading into next season.

The next step would be addressing left guard and center, where they could potentially look to upgrade from Jon Runyan and John Michael Schmitz.

Addressing the offensive line won’t be the flashiest approach; however, it will give the Giants the stability they need to help the offensive playmakers the ability to excel in 2026.