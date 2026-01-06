Three Plays That Made the Difference in Giants' Week 18 Win

There were several outstanding performances in the New York Giants ' 34-17 week 18 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Regardless of the stakes, there is no substitute for a player seeing themselves succeed and make quality plays that lead to wins. No simulation can replace that experience, create that muscle memory, and affirm that positive outcome.

As always, certain plays can have a major impact on the game's outcome, and this contest was no different. The Cowboys actually had one more drive than Big Blue, but they weren't able to make enough happen with those drives to claim the victory.

The Giants' defense definitely did. They made plays that opened the door for the victory. Let's take a look at the three major plays that led to this victory over New York's hated division rival.

Dak Prescott Fumbles

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) recovers a fumble from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Giants were unable to get anything going on their opening drive, which is very unusual given how much success they have had on opening drives.

The Cowboys came out on their first possession from the one-yard line and ran four successful plays. A nine-yard pass from Prescott to George Pickens, a nine-yard Hunter Luepke run followed by a seven-yard KaVontae Turpin run, and a four-yard pass to Ceedee Lamb.

This was a bad sign for the Giants, who looked to be on their heels. Now on the 30-yard line, the Cowboys had breathing room.

On the next play, Prescott fumbled the snap from under center, and Giants middle linebacker Bobby Okereke was able to get on it and give the Giants an unexpected second chance at points early in the game.

This time, they would put up a field goal to log the first points of the game.

Jaxson Dart to Daniel Bellinger for a Touchdown

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) is shown just before scoring Big Blue's first touchdown of the game, Sunday, January 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the first half of play, the Giants' offense looked pretty pedestrian. Yes, they picked up some first downs, but they did not find the end zone.

So far, all they had to show for their effort was three field goals and 117 yards of offense. But when they gained possession of the ball with a little under three minutes remaining in the half, this was their opportunity to go a little more up-tempo, which suits Dart's style. They were able to move the ball downfield even when not perfect on every play.

Now on third and sixteen after a Schlottmann false start, followed by a sack on Dart, it looked like the Giants may just be trying to preserve an opportunity to add three points.

They called a screen pass to Bellinger, but on the snap, he did not slow down the momentum of the edge rusher, who ended up in Dart’s face really quickly. Dart was able to duck under the rusher and flip the ball to Bellinger.

Bellinger aborted his blocking to the left and took off right, dancing through defenders and would-be downhill assistance from teammates, eventually running down the right side for a touchdown. The giants took the lead and would never relinquish it.

Bobby Okereke Interception

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Giants never gave away the lead, but that does not mean the Cowboys stopped trying. The score was 27-17 for the Giants a quarter of the way through the fourth quarter, and it was getting late for the Cowboys.

They needed a drive to put some type of points on the board and get this thing to a one-score game.

Joe Milton dropped back and was looking for tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford going vertical up the right numbers, and he threw it on a straight line, which Okereke can drop right under in his zone coverage and pluck the ball out of the air. It was his second big interception in as many weeks.

On the next Giants drive, they marched the ball downfield in eight plays and scored a touchdown on a six-yard Devin Singletary run to put the game out of reach.

