Ranking Giants Free Agents by Importance of Re-Signing

In yesterday’s batch of articles, we broke down the New York Giants ’ 21 pending unrestricted free agents into three categories .

In this analysis, we will look at those free agents that we put into the “must” re-sign category and rank them from most important to least important. So let’s get into it.

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

New York Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor | John Jones-Imagn Images

Next to the quarterback spot on offense, is there a more important position group than the offensive line? Eluemunor has been a rock, particularly as a pass blocker.

Although it’s unknown if Giants head coach John Harbaugh plans to blow up the offensive line and replace the players with younger, more athletic linemen, the bottom line is if the Giants offense wants to become a juggernaut, they need to keep quarterback Jaxson Dart upright, something Eluemunor has proven he can do.

ILB Micah McFadden

New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yes, this year’s linebackers draft class is historically deep, to the point that if the Giants wanted to staff two rookies on the inside, they could, with qualified candidates available in each round.

We still think it makes more sense for the team to bring back Micah McFadden on a one-year minimum deal and pair him with a rookie in the base defense.

McFadden can not only serve as a mentor to an incoming rookie, but he will also give him a chance to put fresh tape out there for his future.

S Dane Belton

New York Giants safety Dane Belton | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Belton was more than just the third safety on the defense last year; he was also the team’s best special teams player, finishing with a whopping 20 special teams tackles (seven solo).

On defense, he was the only other player on the team to finish with 100+ tackles, coming in second with 100 on the board, behind former inside linebacker Bobby Okereke.

TE Daniel Bellinger

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We remain perplexed as to why some seem so anxious to move on from Bellinger, a guy who has a career catch rate of 85.8% and who can play multiple positions, including inline tight end, slot, wideout, H-back, and fullback.

If his actual contract comes in at the one-year, $2.5 million projection Spotrac has for him , that would be a steal for the Giants if they can get it done.

OG Aaron Stinnie

New York Giants guard Aaron Stinnie | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants will be adding guards to their roster, as currently only Jon Ruyan and Jake Kubas are under contract.

Stinnie has been with the Giants the last two seasons, both on one-year deals, so there’s little reason to think that a third one-year veteran minimum deal would be out of the question.

Stinnie only played in 61 snaps last year, getting the start at left guard for Runyan in Week 16 when Runyan missed the game due to the birth of his first child, but in that game, Stinnie posted a career-best 68.8 run blocking grade .

ILB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

New York Giants linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants brought in Flannigan-Fowles for special teams, but thanks to the injuries at linebacker, he had to step into that role. Overall, he held his own, showing both the speed to run and cover and the power to jolt opposing ball carriers.

Unfortunately, he had trouble staying on the field after absorbing some of the violent hits that come with the job, making his return something of a long shot.

That said, in the 10 games he played, he had 33 tackles and also flashed on special teams, which might be enough to convince the Giants to extend a one-year veteran minimum for him to compete.

If he doesn’t make it, it won’t cost the Giants a lot in dead money, but at the very least, they’ll have a veteran presence in there as a fallback plan.

LS Casey Kreiter

New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Casey Kreiter has been the king of the one-year contracts since joining the Giants in 2020.

Kreiter has expressed a desire to continue playing, so there should be no reason for the Giants to withhold another one-year deal for him to return in 2026.

WR Gunner Olszewski

New York Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants, as expected, re-signed Olszewski to a one-year deal .