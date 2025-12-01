Week 13 New York Giants' Matchup to Watch is on the Edges

The New York Giants have been close to victory almost every week, and now they enter a world without former defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who was dismissed after multiple fourth-quarter defensive collapses.

Now the team travels north to Foxborough to take on the Patriots, who have everything to play for. They have been able to pass the ball with Drake Maye emerging as one of the premier young quarterback talents in the league.

It will be important to get to him and make it difficult for him to concentrate on delivering the football. To do that, the edge rushers need to win against the Patriots' tackles.

On the other side, the Patriots will look to exploit the Giants' weakness in their run defense, and part of that will be attacking the edge rushers to run outside or off tackle. This should be an interesting dynamic matchup to watch during this game.

Vederian Lowe vs. Abdul Carter

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots lost their rookie starting left tackle, Will Campbell, last week when he hurt his knee; he has since been placed on injured reserve.

He has been replaced by Vederian Lowe, originally a sixth-round pick by Minnesota in 2022, who did not crack the Vikings' lineup.

The next year, he joined the New England Patriots and started 21 games in his first two seasons with the Team.

Last week, when he took over for Campbell, he posted a 62.7 pass block grade and a 49.8 run block grade according to PFF.

He will have a difficult job taking on Abdul Carter, who regularly lines up on that side. Lowe has not seen speed and explosiveness like what Carter possesses so far, and it should be an advantage for the Giants on passing downs.

Carter should be able to use his explosiveness to get the backup tackle on his heels in his pass set. He should then be able to bend around the edge or duck under Lowe's arms and reach Maye.

In the run game, Lowe has an advantage, especially when they run directly at Carter. The rookie edge has not done the greatest job of holding his gap or defeating base blocks.

If Lowe can get a body on a body, he can keep Carter covered, but if the run goes away from Carter and allows him to utilize his athleticism to chase the rusher, he has great pursuit.

Morgan Moses vs. Brian Burns

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) blocks Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots' right tackle position is manned by Morgan Moses, who has started every game this season.

He's in his first season with New England, his 12th season in the NFL. He spent seven seasons with Washington before heading to the Jets, then Ravens, and back to the Jets.

This season, Moses has a pass-blocking grade of 68 and a run-blocking grade of 73.3. He will draw the guy second in sacks in the NFL, Brian Burns.

This should be a great matchup between the over-decade-long veteran and the pass-rushing specialist in his prime.

Moses will have his hands full with Burns in pass protection. Burns is super twitchy and explosive off the line of scrimmage. Not only does he have a devastating speed rush, but he can also change direction.

Without losing speed, he can make a move inside once he gets a tackle leaning outside, then he dips back inside and is usually clean to the quarterback.

In the run game, Moses evens the score; he has the power to move bodies in run blocking, and Burns is not the biggest or sturdiest edge in the game. He has to win with speed and quickness because if Moses can get his hands on Burns, it will be difficult for Burns to get off that block.

The Road to Success

If Burns and Carter can hold up and create a stalemate on the line of scrimmage, securing their gap, the Giants will be able to force the Patriots into passing, which will shift the power to their ability to rush the passer. This gives them the best opportunity to pull the upset.

