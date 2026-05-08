Giants Unveil 2026 Rookie Draft Class Jersey Numbers

The New York Giants have unveiled which jersey numbers their 2026 draft class members will wear, but before fans rush out to buy the jerseys, note that these are subject to change.

Here’s a look at the number assignments and a little history behind them.

LB Arvell Reese: 52

The Giants have had a long line of linebackers wear No. 52, the most recent ones being Carter Coughlin in 2021-2024 and Victor Dimukeje last year.

But perhaps the most famous and successful linebacker to wear the number was none other than Thomas “Pepper” Johnson, part of the Giants’ defensive-driven 1986 draft class that helped Big Blue win its first Super Bowl championship that year.

Johnson, also part of the team’s 1990 championship, had a 13-year NFL career, seven of which were spent with the Giants, with one of those seasons (1990) seeing him earn his first of two Pro Bowl berths and a first-team All-Pro nod.

Reese, by the way, wore Nos. 20 and 8 at Ohio State.

OL Francis Mauigoa: 65

Mauigoa wore No. 61 in college, where he earned first-team All-American honors. If he wants that number, he’ll have to see if center John Michael Schmitz, who currently has it, might be willing to swing a deal.

For now, however, he gets No. 65, last worn by backup interior offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann. No. 65 has been mainly good to Giants offensive linemen who have worn it.

Center Bart Oates (1985-93), a three-time Pro Bowler for the Giants, and guard Ron Stone (1996-01), who earned two Pro Bowl berths while with Big Blue, are two such examples of offensive linemen who were rocks during their respective time with the Giants, much like New York hopes Mauigoa will become.

CB Colton Hood: 12

Hood becomes the first Giants cornerback to wear No. 12, but it’s unlikely that he’ll wear that number for the season. The number, as of right now, is also assigned to quarterback Brandon Allen, who got it after the team released punter Jamie Gillan.

Hood previously wore Nos. 24, 3, and 8 in college (Auburn, Colorado, and Tennessee). All three numbers are currently taken on the Giants–No. 24 by safety Ar’Darius Washington, No. 3 by outside linebacker Abdul Carter, and No. 8 by safety Jevon Holland.

WR Malachi Fields: 0

Fields shares, at least for now, the same number as outside linebacker Brian Burns, who was the best player on the Giants last season, a number he probably requested since he wore it for his lone season with the Irish.

But yes, expect that to change. Fields wore Nos. during his college career. 86 and 8 at Virginia. No. 86 is currently occupied by tight end Thomas Fidone II, and No. 8 is currently worn by defensive back Jevon Holland.

DL Bobby Jamison-Travis: 97

Take that, Dexter Lawrence? Yes, the Giants assigned Jamison-Travis, a future NFL nose tackle in the making, to their former disgruntled defensive lineman’s old number.

But for anyone who thinks that was done intentionally, think again. Jamison-Travis wore No. 97 during his three-year career at Auburn. Still, here’s hoping that for Jamison-Travis, the number is as good to him at the NFL level as it was for him in college.

OL JC Davis: 74

Davis inherits Greg Van Roten’s old jersey number. Here’s hoping that he has a solid career as Van Roten did and not the struggles of another one-time Giants draft pick–offensive lineman Ereck Flowers (2016-18).

Davis wore No. 74 during his two seasons at Illinois, so he’s likely to keep the digits given the connection.

LB Jack Kelly: 51

Kelly, who wore No. 17 at BYU, will get No. 51, the number last worn by Abdul Carter in his rookie season.

Carter, after a rough start, had a nice campaign that put him in the discussion for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

While Kelly has a steeper hill to climb to get into that discussion, there’s no reason why he can’t be a solid contributor.

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