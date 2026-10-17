As the New York Giants (3-1-1) prepare for a Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints (1-4) at MetLife Stadium, several Big Blue scouts will be keeping close watch on the Week 7 college football slate.

New York is eyeing potential targets as they make their cases for selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. The team’s biggest needs remain along both its offensive and defensive lines.

Head coach John Harbaugh and his staff also appear to want to add talent in the defensive backfield.

In that regard, here are four players the Giants may keep a close eye on this weekend.

Drew Bobo, IOL, Georgia

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74) stands over the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Widely considered one of the most pro-ready offensive line prospects in the 2027 draft class, Bobo is expected to use his wealth of football knowledge to become an immediate impact player.

With John Michael Schmitz likely heading to free agency after being replaced in the starting lineup by Bryan Hudson, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Bulldogs center could be an intriguing option for New York.

Though Hudson has performed well to date, he is also slated to become an exclusive-rights free agent at season’s end. If the Giants want a more permanent option, Bobo should be on their radar.

The son of Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, the 22-year-old has been well schooled in quickly recognizing pre-snap defensive alignments and coordinating his fellow linemen.

Having added significant muscle during his tenure in Athens, Georgia, Bobo has become a formidable force in both pass protection and run blocking.

In fact, the Georgia native’s discipline, character and outstanding play have recently earned him a spot on the 2026 Rotary Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List.

If Georgia has success moving the ball against Auburn’s defense in Week 7, Bobo will need to play an integral role in the offense.

Ahmad Moten, Sr., DT, Miami

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) eludes the rush of Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his blend of size and speed, Moten is expected to bring unique potential to the interior of an NFL defensive line. Projected best as a 3-technique rotational tackle, the Hurricanes’ standout has been linked to the Giants by several draft analysts.

Although an early-season shoulder scare and a Week 6 bye have limited him to just two games played, the 6-foot-3, 325-pounder has four total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble this season.

Moten could be a day-one contributor for the Giants based on his ability to attack the inside on pass defense.

Though he could use a bit of work on his anchor and hand placement against the run, his strength and aggressiveness should be on full display this week against Florida State’s offense.

Jyaire Hill, CB, Michigan

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill (0) takes the field for the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Giants want to add a speedy, lengthy cornerback with noteworthy upside in man coverage, Hill is a player to watch. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back has already become a disruptive force in the Wolverines’ defense, collecting 25 total tackles and one interception through five games this season.

Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is known for his penchant for sticky, press-man coverage. In fact, the Giants lead the league in Cover-0 usage at 11%. Hill’s straight-line speed lets him succeed vertically.

He is also adept at diagnosing run plays at the snap, giving him a chance to succeed downhill. Given the Giants’ need for both depth and versatility in the defensive backfield, they may find it beneficial to scout Hill as either a Day 2 or Day 3 prospect during this weekend’s game against Penn State.

Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) intercepts the ball against Auburn Tigers running back Omar Mabson II (29) and quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) during the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Alabama’s program has frequently been described as an assembly line for NFL-ready talent, Hubbard is a player worthy of such praise.

At 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, Hubbard can play as a hybrid safety-linebacker in New York’s defensive backfield. Through the first six games of the season, he has collected 26 total tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

At the pro level, Hubbard projects as a top-flight downhill run defender who can tackle from the box. He also possesses the speed and on-field savvy to defend tight ends in coverage.

Should the Giants continue their upward trend of deploying the blitz at a high rate, Hubbard should get more than a passing look from Big Blue’s scouting contingent, especially against a high-powered Tennessee offense in Week 7.

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