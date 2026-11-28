As the New York Giants (6-3-1) prepare for their Week 12 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, several Big Blue scouts will be watching closely on college football's Week 13 slate.

Several potential targets have only a few weeks left to make their case before the 2027 NFL Draft, and New York's biggest needs are becoming clearer.

Beyond their most pressing need at defensive tackle, head coach John Harbaugh and his staff may also want to add depth at cornerback and wide receiver.

Here are four players the Giants may be keeping an eye on this Thanksgiving weekend.

Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Deonte Banks not signed for the long-term, the Giants may take a much deeper look at their cornerback depth. Despite more pressing needs, Moore's status as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 class makes him worth watching as the Irish take on Syracuse this weekend.

In nine appearances for Notre Dame this season, Moore has compiled 20 total tackles, seven passes defensed, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

He is most likely to succeed in the NFL as an outside, man-press corner, but he has the versatility to play in the slot as well. His 6-foot-2, 197-pound frame gives him the strength and catch radius to contest catches while keeping his man within reach at all times.

With uncertainty surrounding Deonte Banks' future in a Giants uniform, Moore could be an intriguing option at boundary corner for New York's secondary.

Bear Alexander, DL Oregon

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) breaks away from Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With linebackers Abdul Carter and Arvell Reese producing in the pass rush, New York's primary need remains a run-stopping interior presence.

At 6-foot-3 and 316 pounds, Alexander fits the description nicely. The Terrell, Texas, native has 45 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in 11 appearances for the Ducks this season. He should add to those totals this weekend against the Washington Huskies' spread offense.

At his best, Alexander uses his strong upper body to stack blocks and absorb double teams. He is expected to make his initial impact as a 1-technique or 3-technique lineman, with the chance to become a rotational pass rusher.

He still needs to improve at finishing tackles, but Alexander is the type of immovable interior lineman who could thrive in New York's defensive system.

Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Devan Thompkins (1) leaves the field after warming up before the game with Texas A&M at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Alexander projects mostly as a traditional nose tackle, Thompkins' skill set makes him a bit more versatile.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman has been a disruptive force for the Crimson Tide this season. In nine games, he has logged 34 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two quarterback hurries, one pass defended and one forced fumble.

For a player his size, Thompkins has outstanding quickness and athleticism. As a result, he can be effective against both the pass and the run, moving laterally and vertically with ease. He could benefit from adding weight and strength, but the Tracy, California, native could be an impact NFL player as a rookie.

With all eyes in Tuscaloosa on Saturday's Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Thompkins has the chance to show his dual-threat ability against a motivated Auburn offense.

Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Southern California Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If offensive coordinator Matt Nagy wants a big-bodied receiver opposite rookie Malachi Fields next season, Becker may be among his top targets.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder blends size, speed and length as well as any receiver in the 2027 draft class. In 11 games so far, Becker has caught 59 passes for 1,117 yards (18.9 avg.) and 11 touchdowns.

Besides stretching the field, Becker has some of the surest hands in college football, with a 0.0 percent drop rate on 81 targets. The Nashville, Tennessee, native can also win contested catches, especially in tight windows, and he is a willing perimeter blocker.

On Rivalry Weekend, Becker has the chance to put together a big performance against a struggling Purdue defense.

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