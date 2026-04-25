'Fast and Violent': Arvell Reese Reveals the Secret Inspiration Behind His New Giants Identity

How surreal is it for New York Giants rookie linebacker Arvell Reese as he is about to start his NFL career?

The Giants’ first-round draft pick has an opportunity to spend time–maybe more so with some than others–with a lot of familiar faces he’s admired as he starts his career.

For starters, there is veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, whom Reese mentioned as one of the NFL linebackers he considered among his favorites.

“One thing I like about his game, he's a rangy linebacker,” Reese told reporters during his introductory press conference at the team’s East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters.

“He can clear ground fast, sideline to sideline. He plays the game fast. He plays it how it's supposed to be played.”

Reese, who mentioned that he had a Top-30 visit with the Giants before the draft, said he briefly ran into Edmunds during the visit, but the two really didn’t have a chance to speak with one another.

That will change soon enough, though, as Reese, Edmunds, and the rest of the Giants' defense will soon start working together on the same field to bring to life head coach John Harbaugh’s vision of smashmouth, hard-nosed football.

“The image that I remember growing up, I always felt like the Ravens played fast and violent, and that's kind of what I try to model my game after, being fast and violent, always thinking violence for sure,” Reese said when asked what he remembered about Harbaugh’s Ravens teams.

“I think both are very important,” he continued. “Just playing defense, you've got to be violent. You've got to be thinking of doing something violent.”

Reese will get to see other familiar faces twice a year

Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (8), will get to see former defensive teammates such as linebacker Sonny Styles (6) and safety Caleb Downs (2), both of whom went to Washington and Dallas respectively, twice per year. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to seeing Edmunds daily once football kicks into high gear, Reese will have an opportunity to catch up with some of his former college teammates with whom he won a National Championship and who were drafted by the Giants’ NFC East rivals.

Those players include safety Caleb Downs, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, and fellow linebacker Sonny Styles, who went to the Washington Commanders.

Although Reese won’t be on the field at the same time as his former teammates, he’s looking forward to seeing them when the Giants cross paths with the Cowboys and Commanders this season.

“That means a lot that we get to play in the same division, go against each other, compete with each other,” he said. “That's all we ever did at Ohio State.

“It means a lot seeing those guys go there, those guys that I know deserve it. I’ve seen them grinding day in and day out, from the winter to the spring workouts. It's a blessing.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.