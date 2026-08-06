Giants Camp Live: A "Breather" for Team's Eighth Practice

The players made it through three grueling days of padded practices and can now look forward to an “easier” day—if there is such a thing under head coach John Harbaugh—at The Greenbrier.

The team will get what Harbaugh earlier in the week characterized as a “mental day,” his term for more of a walkthrough pace.

It will give the players a bit of a chance to recuperate from the physical demands of three straight days of pads in the heat as they finish out their stay at The Greenbrier this week.

The other benefit of a slower-paced practice is that it will also give the offense, which has struggled to find consistency against the first-team defense, a chance to take a step back, regroup, and clean up some of the penalties and mistakes that have been running rampant this week.

What should also be interesting is if Harbaugh continues to mix and match the units as he did on Wednesday when the first-team offense went against the second-team defense. The point of doing that, Harbaugh explained, was to get a more wide-scale look at the depth.

“You go ones against ones, you get good on good, just like you would expect. That's more the coordinators calling what they want to call. If we go ones versus twos, we're still, at this stage of camp, we're still running our offense and defense.

“But the coordinator, if it's the first offense, then he's going to ask for some things. He wants to see more cover two, more cover three. He wants to see a blitz. He doesn't want to see a blitz. He can help script that, but the defense still plays.

“And then you also, we were able to run some longer periods out. So, you saw the guys out there for 12 plays, nine plays, for six no-huddle plays, things like that, which become more game-like. So, that's the balance.”

As always, follow along with our live blog from training camp as the fans get to witness the second of the final three days of practices open to the public.

The practice is set to run from 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. At approximately 4:15, media sessions will begin, first with head coach John Harbaugh and then with select players.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.