Giants Defense Will Face Tough Test in Cardinals’ New RB1 Tyler Allgeier

With the 2026 NFL schedule release event less than two months away, we’re going to take a look each day at one newcomer on each of the New York Giants’ opponents whose presence could potentially create the biggest headache for Big Blue.

The New York Giants will be welcoming the Arizona Cardinals at some point during the 2026 season, and it is one of the games on their schedule that should be viewed as a great opportunity to pull out a win.

The Cardinals are viewed as one of the league's top rebuilding teams, especially after moving on from quarterback Kyler Murray in free agency this offseason. They are going into a new era of Cardinals football, one where running back Tyler Allgeier is leading the way for the rushing attack .

Allgeier should be a player to watch when the Giants face off against the Cardinals during the season.

Tyler Allgeier: The New Engine of the Cardinals' Offense

Allgeier spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. He ran for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season as a fifth-round pick out of BYU, but his role in the offense changed when the team drafted Bijan Robinson the following season. Allgeier dipped in the process, but he still managed to log 500 yards or more in each of the next three seasons.

His yardage in the 2025 campaign was the lowest of his career, with 514, but he did have a career-high eight touchdowns. That production should give him an opportunity to be the starter for the Cardinals for the 2026 season.

Allgeier only has one game against the Giants in his career under his belt, recording 11 carries for 22 yards. Back in the 2024 season, Allgeier has the type of running style where he tries to just boulder his way through defensive lines, which is why he can be very dangerous on any given play

Allgeier is built to beat opposing defenses with full force, and teams like the Giants have not responded well to that in the past . The Giants ranked 31st in the league last season in rushing yards allowed, but things could look different this season with the new coaching staff led by new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

The Giants know they have to be better on defense this season , and players like Allgeier will test them throughout the year. When the Cardinals do come to East Rutherford to face the Giants, it will be up to Wilson and the coaching staff to build a strong enough game plan to limit Allgeier and his production.

If they can do that, the Giants will be in a great position to pull out a win and send the fans home happy.