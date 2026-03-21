Giants RB Cam Skattebo Apologizes for Comments on CTE and Asthma

New York Giants second-year running back Cam Skattebo has apologized for showing "a lapse in judgement" during an interview in which he expressed doubts about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and asthma being "real" things.

I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I… — cameron skattebo (@camskattebo5) March 21, 2026

"I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma," Skattebo wrote on his X account.

"It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward."

Skattebo made his initial comments during a recent episode of the Bring the Juice podcast with host Frank Dalena earlier this month in which he was asked if he believed CTE is a “real thing.”

“No,” Skattebo replied. “It’s an excuse.”

Skattebo shared a similar and unsolicited opinion about asthma, a chronic lung disease that can make breathing difficult. “I think asthma is an excuse, too,” he said.

When Dalena asked Skattebo if there was “anything worse than when … someone is huffing and puffing” and added that the person was “just soft,” Skattebo agreed.

“Yeah, just literally breathe air,” the running back said.

No laughing matter

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo apologized for his lack of judgement in comments made about CTE and asthma. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

CTE, which has been at the forefront of discussions among organized sports leagues that involve contact, is believed to be caused by repeated head injuries that lead to the death of nerve cells in the brain.

Per the Mayo Clinic, the only way to definitively diagnose CTE is after death, during an autopsy of the brain. Symptoms include impaired or reduced cognitive functions, mobility changes, and memory loss, as well as impulsive and aggressive behavioral changes.

Medical experts continue to do research on CTE to better understand the condition as well as to develop tests that can potentially catch CTE in its earliest stages.

Currently, there is no cure for the condition, which has been found in the brains of people who have engaged in contact sports such as football and boxing.

Asthma, according to the Mayo Clinic , is also no joking matter and is very much a real medical condition that is non-curable but which can be managed through medical treatment.

Asthma is condition in which one’s airways narrow and swell, making breathing difficult. While its symptoms can be controlled, for some, the attacks can be serious enough to interfere with daily activities or create medical emergencies.

Over 28 million people, or approximately one in 12, in the United States are dealing with asthma, according to figures from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America , with over 23 million of those stricken being adults 18 and older.