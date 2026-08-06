Giants Notebook: Phillips' Injury Update, Nabers' Big Step, and a New Fullback

As head coach John Harbaugh said would be the case, the New York Giants held a “lighter,” non-padded practice on Thursday at The Greenbrier, the session dialed back to a more walkthrough pace.

Harbaugh mentioned that slot cornerback Dru Phillips, who exited Wednesday’s practice early with a knee issue, did indeed suffer a “mild” knee sprain.

“It's going to be a little bit,” Harbaugh said of Phillips. “He won't be back tomorrow. But the good news is he's going to be okay.”

That presumably means Phillips will be okay for the start of the season, though a firmer timeline hasn’t been given.

While Phillips is sidelined, defensive back Ar’Darius Washington, one of the players who followed Harbaugh from Baltimore to the Giants, and Nic Jones will get chances to work in the slot.

“We’ll move our outside corners in there,” Harbaugh said, adding that the team might sign another corner.

“I think versatility in the backend is really important, so the more guys that we get in there playing nickel, we'll get a feel for who's got a great feel for it. (Cornerback) Greg Newsome II has been playing nickel. So, we'll have – you’ve got to have depth there, for sure. But Dru has been doing great.”

Speaking of corners and injuries, Harbaugh said that cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse is also dealing with a knee issue, a prior issue that Harbaugh said “flared up on him” again.

The Giants will likely have another padless practice on Friday and Saturday, their final two days at The Greenbrier.

Looking Ahead

With preseason football set to start with tonight’s Hall of Fame game between the Cardinals and Panthers, Harbaugh was asked if he had given any thought as to how he will distribute snaps when the Giants start their preseason action a week from Saturday at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

“We haven't decided exactly yet. I think we'll probably lean toward – you know, we're a young team. So, young guys, we're going to want them out there playing and getting experience,” he said.

“So, that's kind of the way I would think would be the way we'd be leaning. How much, to what degree, what games, we still have to figure that out.

Malik Nabers Update

Jul 30, 2026; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) walks into a media interview after practice during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Nabers continues to work his way back from almost a year off due to his torn ACL.

Given the “walkthrough” nature of Thursday’s practice, Nabers took part in team drills for the first time this summer.

That’s a big step forward for the receiver, according to Harbaugh.

“I know Malik is really into it. He is pouring himself into it with everything he's got. Learn the offense. Know what he's doing. Because he knows he's going to be back playing soon.”

How soon will he be back?

“That depends. We'll see,” Harbaugh said. “But he's preparing himself to have a great season, so I'm excited about that.”

“Just Competing”

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Jaxson Dart chalked up his flipping the ball at cornerback Greg Newsome II’s facemask two days ago after scoring to the spirit of competitiveness.

“Yeah, G-New's my brother. I mean, brothers compete, brothers get into it, and that's just part of the competitiveness that we have out here,” Dart said.

“I think that when you're in those environments, it just gets competitive. So, that's just kind of football, but at the same time you got to respect the fact that you hold each other accountable and you have those conversations, but we're competing.”

Competing or not, the action still cost the offense 15 yards on the ensuing PAT, which fortunately kicker Ben Sauls made. And it still brought about a reminder from Harbaugh about being smart out there.

That said, it was in practice, and the hope is that Dart, who can get excitable after the offense scores, learns from the incident moving forward and doesn’t repeat his “competitive” action.

Giants Add Another Fullback

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with running back Grant Finley (45) during in a drill at rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants have signed fullback Grant Finley and waived tight end Tyler Moore, who was signed before the start of training camp.

Finley, 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, played his college ball at Missouri Western State, where he was primarily a defensive tackle. In three seasons, he played in 33 games and recorded 59 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.

He also had three blocks on special teams kicks.

On offense, Finley ran for two yards on three carries and a touchdown.

In 2024, Finley, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, was named to the third-team all-MIAA. He had a tryout with the Giants during their rookie minicamp this past spring.

Other Notes

Outside linebacker Brian Burns returned to practice after missing some time with an undisclosed “minor” issue.

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