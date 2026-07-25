Patience is a virtue, and the New York Giants are learning exactly that as Malik Nabers is expected to miss some early time in the 2026-27 season. Kalshi has opened a market on exactly when Nabers will return.

Kalshi’s NFL market currently has prices for different weeks of the season when Nabers might return. Markets give him a 99% chance to return before Week 6 and only a 2% chance to play in Week 1.

Malik Nabers Next Game Played - Kalshi

Before Week 6: 99%

Before Week 2: 2%

Kalshi settles the market on the earliest week Nabers actually plays. His 99% price to play before Week 6 offers a minimal return of just $.09 on a $10 trade.

Injury update

Nabers tore his ACL in Week 4 of the 2025 season and has faced setbacks. After the initial injury, he underwent surgery to repair the ligaments and his meniscus tear. However, in a major sign that the injury did not heal well, he needed a second procedure on the same knee.

Giants’ new head coach John Harbaugh gave a worrisome update back in May, saying that this wasn't a “simple injury.”

“He's in the middle of it. It's such a hard thing. It's an ACL, and whatever else he had in that knee. Not a simple knee [injury], you know? So, um, he's in the slog of it, the grind of it, I would say. So, he's fighting through it, and he's here every day working hard at it. Just impossible to predict. I mean, the goal is to start the season and get out there sometime in training camp. That'd be the goal, and we'll see what happens.”

The offseason goal was Week 1, but a second surgery has made that increasingly unlikely. Setback and all, the Giants could look to be cautious here, given Nabers is only 22 years old and operating as the team's number one receiving option. He could be placed on the reserve/PUP list and miss the first four games of the regular season.

The New York Giants officially report to full training camp on July 28, with the first preseason game on August 15.

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