Giants Training Camp Live Updates: Notes from Practice No. 2

The New York Giants are back on the field for Day 2 of practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center. Practice is set to run from 1:30 until 3:15, a 15-minute increase from Wednesday’s first day.

Interest will be high regarding receiver Malik Nabers, who on Wednesday was out on the field moving around against air, running routes, cutting, and planting on his surgically repaired knee.

Nabers, to the untrained eye, looked good in his movements, but head coach John Harbaugh noted that the receiver still has some ways to go before all restrictions are lifted and Nabers no longer has to have his workload monitored or managed.

“We'll see where he’s at,” Harbaugh said after Wednesday's practice. “Part of it will be that, how it feels, how it responds, how it reacts, all those things. I think our guys, our trainers and staff, will be monitoring. See how the knee responds more than anything. We’ll take it one day at a time.”

Nabers has not spoken to the media since the day after the 2025 season ended, so right now no one outside of the team’s headquarters knows how he’s feeling.

At some point, it’s anticipated he’ll be asked to step up to the podium to answer questions, but whether that will happen anytime over the next several days remains to be seen.

This will also be the first of six practices open to the fans who made the trip to The Greenbrier. Admission is free but a parking pass is required for off-site parking (there will be a shuttle bus that drops fans off at the practice site).

For those who haven't made it or who want a first-look at the media sessions, you can follow along with our live blog.

Please note that the media is no longer allowed to live-tweet specific plays and observations during practice so that the blog may be sparse during the scheduled practice block from 1:30 to 3:15 p.m.

Head coach John Harbaugh and select players will address the media after practice, starting approximately 3:30 p.m. Also be sure to check back later for move coverage from the day at Giants training camp.

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