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Tremaine Edmunds Reportedly Out for Season as Giants Finalize Injury Statuses for Week 7

Edmunds is reportedly out for the season, while Paulson Adebo is set to start at cornerback.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is reportedly done for the season.
New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is reportedly done for the season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

The New York Giants’ final injury report for Week 7 is out. In yet another crushing blow, the team will reportedly be without inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) for the rest of the season.

Edmunds was said to have innjured his shoulder in last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints and did not practice the entire week. ESPN reported that the veteran linebacker actually tore a muscle in his chest that had hoped to play through. But according to The Athletic, the injury is believed to be season-ending.

Micah McFadden is believed to be the next man up behind Edmunds, and rookie Jack Kelly is also likely to see more snaps on defense. The Giants also have inside linebacker Zaire Barnes, who could be plugged in if needed.

“I think I said early on we have three starters,” head coach John Harbaugh said when asked about McFadden. “So, when and if that happens, Micah is ready. He’s a starter, and he’ll play really well. He’ll be excited for his opportunity.”

Still, the loss of Edmunds is a gut punch to the Giants, who are already without quarterback Jaxson Dart on offense and outside linebacker Brian Burns on defense for the rest of the season.

With Edmunds heading to IR, a roster spot opens for cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), whose 21-day window opened this week. Harbaugh said Adebo has looked good in practice this week, and with starter Greg Newsome II (concussion) ruled out, Adebo will step into the starting lineup.

“He’s looking good. Yeah, he’s ready to go,” Harbaugh said of Adebo’s week of practice.

“He’s a legit corner. He’s a cover corner; he tackles. He’s been a high-end corner in this league. I think he’s really determined to play that way. I think he’s finally probably healthy and ready to go.”

As for the rest of the Giants’ injury report, tight end Theo Johnson (neck) was listed as doubtful after his practice status was downgraded from limited on Thursday to did not practice on Friday.

If, as is expected, he misses Sunday’s game, it will be his second straight missed game.

Other Giants listed as questionable include right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, safety Tyler Nubin, safety Jevon Holland and offensive tackle Marcus Mbow.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Calf

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

CB Colton Hood

Concussion

Limited

Full

OT Marcus Mbow

Knee

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

S Tyler Nubin

Neck

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

LT Andrew Thomas

Groin

DNP

Limited

Limited

--

TE Theo Johnson

Neck

Limited

Limited

DNP

Doubtful

WR Charlie Jones

Achilles

Limited

Limited

Full

--

P Jordan Stout

Right Knee

Limited

Full

Full

--

WR Darnell Mooney

Neck

Full

Full

Full

--

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

Illness

Limited

Full

Full

--

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Greg Newsome II

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Jevon Holland

Concussion (non-contact)

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

CB Paulson Adebo*

Knee

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

TE Thomas Fidone II

Shoulder

Full

Full

Full

--

TE Chris Manhertz

Calf

DNP

Full

--

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

Texans Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Knee

DNP

Limited

Full

--

S Reed Blankenship

Concussion/Hand

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

T Trent Brown

Wrist

DNP

Full

Full

--

T Blake Fisher

Thumb

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB David Montgomery

Groin

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Jalen Pitre

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Dalton Schultz

Quad

DNP

Limited

Full

--

DE Will Anderson, Jr.

NIR-Res

Limited

Full

Full

--

DE Jadaveon Clowney

Knee/NIR-Rest

Limited

Full

DNP

--

DE Logan Hall

Knee

Limited

Full

Full

--

LB Henry To'oTo'o

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

--

WR Tank Dell

Knee

Full

Full

Full

Questionable

TE Brevin Jordan

Foot

Limited

Full

--

G Ed Ingram

Back/Hip

Full

Full

--

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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