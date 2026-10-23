Tremaine Edmunds Reportedly Out for Season as Giants Finalize Injury Statuses for Week 7

The New York Giants ’ final injury report for Week 7 is out. In yet another crushing blow, the team will reportedly be without inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) for the rest of the season.

Edmunds was said to have innjured his shoulder in last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints and did not practice the entire week. ESPN reported that the veteran linebacker actually tore a muscle in his chest that had hoped to play through. But according to The Athletic, the injury is believed to be season-ending .

Micah McFadden is believed to be the next man up behind Edmunds, and rookie Jack Kelly is also likely to see more snaps on defense. The Giants also have inside linebacker Zaire Barnes, who could be plugged in if needed.

“I think I said early on we have three starters,” head coach John Harbaugh said when asked about McFadden. “So, when and if that happens, Micah is ready. He’s a starter, and he’ll play really well. He’ll be excited for his opportunity.”

Still, the loss of Edmunds is a gut punch to the Giants, who are already without quarterback Jaxson Dart on offense and outside linebacker Brian Burns on defense for the rest of the season.

With Edmunds heading to IR, a roster spot opens for cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), whose 21-day window opened this week. Harbaugh said Adebo has looked good in practice this week, and with starter Greg Newsome II (concussion) ruled out, Adebo will step into the starting lineup.

“He’s looking good. Yeah, he’s ready to go,” Harbaugh said of Adebo’s week of practice.

“He’s a legit corner. He’s a cover corner; he tackles. He’s been a high-end corner in this league. I think he’s really determined to play that way. I think he’s finally probably healthy and ready to go.”

As for the rest of the Giants’ injury report, tight end Theo Johnson (neck) was listed as doubtful after his practice status was downgraded from limited on Thursday to did not practice on Friday.

If, as is expected, he misses Sunday’s game, it will be his second straight missed game.

Other Giants listed as questionable include right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, safety Tyler Nubin, safety Jevon Holland and offensive tackle Marcus Mbow.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status RT Jermaine Eluemunor Calf DNP Limited Limited Questionable CB Colton Hood Concussion Limited Full OT Marcus Mbow Knee DNP Limited Limited Questionable S Tyler Nubin Neck Limited Limited Limited Questionable LT Andrew Thomas Groin DNP Limited Limited -- TE Theo Johnson Neck Limited Limited DNP Doubtful WR Charlie Jones Achilles Limited Limited Full -- P Jordan Stout Right Knee Limited Full Full -- WR Darnell Mooney Neck Full Full Full -- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Illness Limited Full Full -- LB Tremaine Edmunds Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out CB Greg Newsome II Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out S Jevon Holland Concussion (non-contact) DNP Limited Limited Questionable CB Paulson Adebo* Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable TE Thomas Fidone II Shoulder Full Full Full -- TE Chris Manhertz Calf DNP Full --

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

Texans Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status LB Azeez Al-Shaair Knee DNP Limited Full -- S Reed Blankenship Concussion/Hand DNP DNP DNP Out T Trent Brown Wrist DNP Full Full -- T Blake Fisher Thumb DNP DNP DNP Out RB David Montgomery Groin DNP DNP DNP Out S Jalen Pitre Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out TE Dalton Schultz Quad DNP Limited Full -- DE Will Anderson, Jr. NIR-Res Limited Full Full -- DE Jadaveon Clowney Knee/NIR-Rest Limited Full DNP -- DE Logan Hall Knee Limited Full Full -- LB Henry To'oTo'o Shoulder Limited Limited Full -- WR Tank Dell Knee Full Full Full Questionable TE Brevin Jordan Foot Limited Full -- G Ed Ingram Back/Hip Full Full --

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.