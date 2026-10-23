Tremaine Edmunds Reportedly Out for Season as Giants Finalize Injury Statuses for Week 7
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The New York Giants’ final injury report for Week 7 is out. In yet another crushing blow, the team will reportedly be without inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) for the rest of the season.
Edmunds was said to have innjured his shoulder in last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints and did not practice the entire week. ESPN reported that the veteran linebacker actually tore a muscle in his chest that had hoped to play through. But according to The Athletic, the injury is believed to be season-ending.
Micah McFadden is believed to be the next man up behind Edmunds, and rookie Jack Kelly is also likely to see more snaps on defense. The Giants also have inside linebacker Zaire Barnes, who could be plugged in if needed.
“I think I said early on we have three starters,” head coach John Harbaugh said when asked about McFadden. “So, when and if that happens, Micah is ready. He’s a starter, and he’ll play really well. He’ll be excited for his opportunity.”
Still, the loss of Edmunds is a gut punch to the Giants, who are already without quarterback Jaxson Dart on offense and outside linebacker Brian Burns on defense for the rest of the season.
With Edmunds heading to IR, a roster spot opens for cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), whose 21-day window opened this week. Harbaugh said Adebo has looked good in practice this week, and with starter Greg Newsome II (concussion) ruled out, Adebo will step into the starting lineup.
“He’s looking good. Yeah, he’s ready to go,” Harbaugh said of Adebo’s week of practice.
“He’s a legit corner. He’s a cover corner; he tackles. He’s been a high-end corner in this league. I think he’s really determined to play that way. I think he’s finally probably healthy and ready to go.”
As for the rest of the Giants’ injury report, tight end Theo Johnson (neck) was listed as doubtful after his practice status was downgraded from limited on Thursday to did not practice on Friday.
If, as is expected, he misses Sunday’s game, it will be his second straight missed game.
Other Giants listed as questionable include right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, safety Tyler Nubin, safety Jevon Holland and offensive tackle Marcus Mbow.
Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
RT Jermaine Eluemunor
Calf
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
CB Colton Hood
Concussion
Limited
Full
OT Marcus Mbow
Knee
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S Tyler Nubin
Neck
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
LT Andrew Thomas
Groin
DNP
Limited
Limited
--
TE Theo Johnson
Neck
Limited
Limited
DNP
Doubtful
WR Charlie Jones
Achilles
Limited
Limited
Full
--
P Jordan Stout
Right Knee
Limited
Full
Full
--
WR Darnell Mooney
Neck
Full
Full
Full
--
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux
Illness
Limited
Full
Full
--
LB Tremaine Edmunds
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Greg Newsome II
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Jevon Holland
Concussion (non-contact)
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
CB Paulson Adebo*
Knee
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
TE Thomas Fidone II
Shoulder
Full
Full
Full
--
TE Chris Manhertz
Calf
DNP
Full
--
* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.
Bold denotes a change in status.
Texans Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
Knee
DNP
Limited
Full
--
S Reed Blankenship
Concussion/Hand
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
T Trent Brown
Wrist
DNP
Full
Full
--
T Blake Fisher
Thumb
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB David Montgomery
Groin
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Jalen Pitre
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Dalton Schultz
Quad
DNP
Limited
Full
--
DE Will Anderson, Jr.
NIR-Res
Limited
Full
Full
--
DE Jadaveon Clowney
Knee/NIR-Rest
Limited
Full
DNP
--
DE Logan Hall
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
--
LB Henry To'oTo'o
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
--
WR Tank Dell
Knee
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
TE Brevin Jordan
Foot
Limited
Full
--
G Ed Ingram
Back/Hip
Full
Full
--
* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.
Bold denotes a change in status.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina