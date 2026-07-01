Giants Rookie Francis Mauigoa Reveals His No. 1 Priority Before Training Camp

New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa got an opportunity to tap into his inner child this week when he participated in a series of water park-themed charity challenges

at the Great Wolf Lodge Maryland benefitting organizations serving youth .

But in a matter of just a few weeks, Mauigoa, the tenth overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, will tap into something deeper when he hits the practice field at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

“My first goal as a rookie is to earn everybody's trust,” he told the Locked On Giants podcast .

“I can't be on the field if I didn't earn everybody's trust. So I gotta act that out, in practice, I gotta make that come to life by dominating practice, by doing everything right. From there on, it becomes all about football and being the best offensive lineman.”

Tackling a position switch

Mauigoa, nicknamed “Sisi,” is off to a strong start in his quest to earn the trust of his coaches and teammates.

He’s drawn the admiration from those inside 1925 Giants Drive for not only having to acclimate to life in the NFL but also to have to make a position switch from tackle to guard, where he is expected to pair with right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor this season on the right side of the offensive line.

To Mauigoa’s credit, he’s been a coach’s dream. Offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren, who told reporters at the close of the team’s mandatory minicamp that he and his family have taken to the rookie as another member, praised the former Miami Hurricane for not making the same mistake twice.

“I think the thing that maybe allowed him to stand out more in the process was the fact that he's been coached by Alex Mirabel at Miami, and nobody is doing better in college football than Alex,” Bloomgren said.

“His group, the way he teaches, their foundational knowledge of this game. It's just next level.”

Mentors and Protectors

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (65) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Besides his own determination to become reliable, Mauigoa has the support of his fellow offensive linemen, particularly Eluemunor, whom Mauigoa fondly refers to as “Unc.”

It was Eluemunor who was really Mauigoa’s first point of contact once he came into the building, during an offseason when CBA rules limited contact between coaches and players.

But while Eluemunor has been a constant voice in Mauigoa’s ear, the rookie knows that he can go to anyone on the offensive line when he has questions.

That includes center John Michael Schmitz, who is projected to line up on Mauigoa’s other side and who has taken it upon himself to look out for the young rookie during practice.

“JMS is a dog,” Mauigoa said with a smile. “JMS is one hell of a player, one hell of a center. When I mess up, he is like, ‘It's all right; I'll take care of it.’ He's one of those players who tries to put it all on his shoulders.

“I’m like that, too. We're not playing selfish where we want the other person to have all the load, but we wanna help one another.”

So Far, So Good

It all comes down to earning trust, and according to Bloomgren, Mauigoa is off to a very good start.

“Sisi is doing a great job of not making the same mistake twice,” he said, adding that Mauigoa’s transition to guard thus far has been “very smooth.”

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