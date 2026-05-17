Giants Hire Former Texans Scouting Executive John Ritcher

The New York Giants are adding former Houston Texans college scouting executive John Ritcher to their personnel departmen t .

Ritcher, who had been the co-director of scouting for the Texans, a role he shared with Mozique McCurtis, will take up a similar role with the Giants. He was previously a national scout and Southeast area scout for the Texans, with whom he spent eight seasons.

Ritcher also spent six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals in a scouting capacity and was a scouting assistant with the Miami Dolphins in 2011, where he crossed paths with Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who from 2008 to 2012 held various scouting roles for the Dolphins.

While with Miami, Ritcher also crossed paths with current Giants senior vice president of football operations Dawn Aponte, who was a high-ranking officer in Miami’s front office at the time.

Richter is a former college tight end who played college ball at North Carolina State, where he caught 16 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

He also had a stint with the Georgia Force in the Arena Football League as a fullback and linebacker, and was a strength and conditioning coach and a tight ends coach at Florida State prior to joining the Dolphins' scouting department.

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