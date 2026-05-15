A Very Early Prediction of Every Giants 2026 Game’s Outcome
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The New York Giants will be improved in 2026. But will they be improved enough for a postseason berth?
For that to happen, the Giants are going to have to overcome their struggles in primetime games, find a way to win at Lincoln Financial Field and AT&T Stadium, stay healthy, and steal a game or two that they have no business winning.
It’s all possible, but not all will come to fruition. Let’s go ahead and look at each week to see what has a realistic chance of happening and what the Giants' 2026 record might end up being.
Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 13 (Sunday Night Football)
Win: The Giants haven’t beaten the Cowboys twice in a row since 2016, when they edged the Cowboys in two close games that year.
With New York having won the regular-season finale last year, it’s time to break the drought by notching a big win at home to start the John Harbaugh era off on the right foot in what will probably be an extra emotionally charged game, given expectations of the league honoring the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Week 2 - at Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football), Sept. 21
Loss: The Rams vastly upgraded their defensive secondary, which will make for a nice challenge for a Giants passing offense that might be without a fully healthy Malik Nabers at receiver.
It’s asking a lot of the Giants, who are 8-14 in road games against the Rams and against whom they have a four-game losing streak (home and away), to break that streak in a Monday night game coming off the heels of what is certain to be an emotionally charged Week 1 Sunday night game.
Week 3 - Tennessee Titans, Sept. 27
Win: The Tennessee Giants/Jets make their way to MetLife Stadium for a revenge game against Big Blue that will pit two second-year quarterbacks (Jaxson Dart of the Giants and Cam Ward of the Titans) against one another.
Last year, Ward fared well when under pressure, completing 41.6% of his pass attempts. But he was sacked 54 times, so it will be interesting to see if former Giants head coach Brian Daboll can do for Ward what he began to do for Dart: get the ball out faster.
Week 4 - Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 4
Win: There’s no such thing as a “gimme” game in the NFL, but when it comes to these two teams, it’ s probably fair to say that the Giants roster is further along in its development than the Cardinals, who are starting over again with a new coaching staff and who right now aren’t in the Giants league talent-wise, starting at the most important position: quarterback.
Week 5 - at Washington Commanders, Oct. 11
Win: The Commanders have won the last four games in a row, but half of those have been by one score or less. But if you’re looking for a reason why the Giants can snap that four-game streak, look no further than the Big Blue defense, which now has the speed to better handle mobile quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels.
Week 6 - New Orleans Saints, Oct. 18
Win: This matchup is actually one that could swing either way, but we’re giving it to the Giants, who in the last meeting were their own worst enemy when they turned the ball over five times in a 26-14 loss.
The key for the Giants will be to take advantage of the Saints' defense, which is significantly different from a year ago and less experienced.
The Giants' offense, meanwhile, has added some legitimate weapons at receiver (Malachi Fields) and tight end (Isaiah Likely), plus by this point, it’s hoped they’ll have running back Cam Skatebo and receiver Malik Nabers back, all of whom will give the Saints fits.
Week 7 - at Houston Texans, Oct. 25
Loss: The Giants' defense is much improved, but until further notice, that Texans defense, which was top-10 overall, against the run, and against the pass, is going to be one tough customer to handle, even for a Giants team that is still vastly improved on the offensive side of the ball.
Week 8 - Bye
Enjoy the break, and let’s hope that two out of the three NFC East teams that are in action this week–Eagles vs. Commanders and Cowboys vs. Cardinals- lose their games to help the Giants out in the division standings.
Week 9 - at Philadelphia, Nov. 8
Loss: The Linc has been a house of horrors for the Giants, who haven’t won there since October 27, 2013. That’s two starting quarterbacks, four head coaches, and four presidential elections ago. Wild right?
But the biggest reason for our lack of confidence that things will change this year in the Giants-Eagles game at the Linc?
New York is coming out of its bye week, where they have a 42.2% winning percentage all-time, the sixth-worst mark in the league since the bye was introduced.
Week 10 - Washington Commanders, Nov. 12 (Thursday Night Football)
Loss: The Giants just don’t do well in primetime games. And considering they’ll be coming off what is sure to be a hard-fought, physical brawl with the Eagles, as all their games seem to be, that, plus the short work week, could make for the Giants to struggle, even though this game is on the Giants’ home field.
Week 11 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov. 22
Win: This might just be one of those games the Giants can steal. Jacksonville’s game against the Giants will mark its third straight on the road, lending itself to the possibility of “road fatigue.”
Add to that a relatively quiet offseason in which the Jaguars not only lost key players in free agency but also didn’t have a first-round draft pick, having traded it away last year to acquire Travis Hunter.
Week 12 - at Indianapolis Colts, Nov. 29
Loss: The Danny Dimes revenge game will be the central theme in this week’s game, but the real question mark from the Giants' perspective is if their run defense’s problems will finally be solved enough to slow down Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, which in turn would force quarterback Daniel Jones to try to beat the Giants with his arm while avoiding that fierce pass rush.
Week 13 - San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 6
Loss: The 49ers upgraded their passing game with the addition of veteran Mike Evans, who, along with his colleagues, will be a nice test for the Giants' still young defensive secondary.
On the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers' defensive front is considered a strength of the team and will put the Giants' offensive line to the test.
Week 14 - at Seattle Seahawks, Dec. 13
Lose: The Seahawks are still the defending Super Bowl champions. And although they will have a new offensive coordinator replacing Klint Kubiak, now the head coach of the Raiders, the key for the Giants will be managing the fatigue that typically accompanies a cross-country flight.
That aside, the Seahawks run a blitz-heavy defense that will challenge the Giants' offensive line and quarterback Jaxson Dart, the latter of whom, if he can find the holes in the defense, will give his team a fighting chance.
Week 15 - Cleveland Browns, Dec. 20
Win: Much like the Arizona Cardinals, the Browns' quarterback situation is, as of now, up in the air. Regardless, no one knows Browns head coach Todd Monken and the type of offense he likes to run more than Giants head coach John Harbaugh, who had Monken on his staff in Baltimore.
Week 16 - at Detroit Lions, Dec. 28 (Monday Night Football)
Win: The Lions handled the Giants last year thanks to their running game and the Giants’ inability to stop the run. With New York having poured resources into its run defense this year, the hope is that it can top Detroit this time around under the lights.
Week 17 - at Dallas Cowboys, Jan. 3
Loss: Forget about the fact that the Giants haven’t won at AT&T Stadium in years. The bigger concern here is that the Giants are coming off a short work week that also involves travel from a city that, while not that far away, will still cut into the ensuing practice week before New York has to turn around and hit the road again.
Week 18 - Philadelphia Eagles
Win: The actual day and time of this game won’t be determined until the conclusion of Week 17. If this game matters in the postseason, expect it to be played at some point on Saturday, which will make for another short work week for the Giants.
That being said, the Giants have had better success with the Eagles when the games have been played at MetLife Stadium, so perhaps that will hold true again this time around, where the Giants end up stealing a win.
Final Projected Record: 9-8
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina