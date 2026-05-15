A Very Early Prediction of Every Giants 2026 Game’s Outcome

The New York Giants will be improved in 2026. But will they be improved enough for a postseason berth?

For that to happen, the Giants are going to have to overcome their struggles in primetime games, find a way to win at Lincoln Financial Field and AT&T Stadium, stay healthy, and steal a game or two that they have no business winning.

It’s all possible, but not all will come to fruition. Let’s go ahead and look at each week to see what has a realistic chance of happening and what the Giants' 2026 record might end up being.

Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 13 (Sunday Night Football)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Win: The Giants haven’t beaten the Cowboys twice in a row since 2016, when they edged the Cowboys in two close games that year.

With New York having won the regular-season finale last year, it’s time to break the drought by notching a big win at home to start the John Harbaugh era off on the right foot in what will probably be an extra emotionally charged game, given expectations of the league honoring the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Week 2 - at Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football), Sept. 21

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Loss: The Rams vastly upgraded their defensive secondary, which will make for a nice challenge for a Giants passing offense that might be without a fully healthy Malik Nabers at receiver.

It’s asking a lot of the Giants, who are 8-14 in road games against the Rams and against whom they have a four-game losing streak (home and away), to break that streak in a Monday night game coming off the heels of what is certain to be an emotionally charged Week 1 Sunday night game.

Week 3 - Tennessee Titans, Sept. 27

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) stands on the sidelines with his right arm in a sling during the third quarter after a shoulder injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Win: The Tennessee Giants/Jets make their way to MetLife Stadium for a revenge game against Big Blue that will pit two second-year quarterbacks (Jaxson Dart of the Giants and Cam Ward of the Titans) against one another.

Last year, Ward fared well when under pressure, completing 41.6% of his pass attempts . But he was sacked 54 times, so it will be interesting to see if former Giants head coach Brian Daboll can do for Ward what he began to do for Dart: get the ball out faster.

Week 4 - Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 4

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Win: There’s no such thing as a “gimme” game in the NFL, but when it comes to these two teams, it’ s probably fair to say that the Giants roster is further along in its development than the Cardinals, who are starting over again with a new coaching staff and who right now aren’t in the Giants league talent-wise, starting at the most important position: quarterback.

Week 5 - at Washington Commanders, Oct. 11

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Win: The Commanders have won the last four games in a row, but half of those have been by one score or less. But if you’re looking for a reason why the Giants can snap that four-game streak, look no further than the Big Blue defense, which now has the speed to better handle mobile quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels.

Week 6 - New Orleans Saints, Oct. 18

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Win: This matchup is actually one that could swing either way, but we’re giving it to the Giants, who in the last meeting were their own worst enemy when they turned the ball over five times in a 26-14 loss.

The key for the Giants will be to take advantage of the Saints' defense, which is significantly different from a year ago and less experienced.

The Giants' offense, meanwhile, has added some legitimate weapons at receiver (Malachi Fields) and tight end (Isaiah Likely), plus by this point, it’s hoped they’ll have running back Cam Skatebo and receiver Malik Nabers back, all of whom will give the Saints fits.

Week 7 - at Houston Texans, Oct. 25

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws in the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Loss: The Giants' defense is much improved, but until further notice, that Texans defense, which was top-10 overall, against the run, and against the pass, is going to be one tough customer to handle, even for a Giants team that is still vastly improved on the offensive side of the ball.

Week 8 - Bye

Enjoy the break, and let’s hope that two out of the three NFC East teams that are in action this week–Eagles vs. Commanders and Cowboys vs. Cardinals- lose their games to help the Giants out in the division standings.

Week 9 - at Philadelphia, Nov. 8

Loss: The Linc has been a house of horrors for the Giants, who haven’t won there since October 27, 2013. That’s two starting quarterbacks, four head coaches, and four presidential elections ago. Wild right?

But the biggest reason for our lack of confidence that things will change this year in the Giants-Eagles game at the Linc?

New York is coming out of its bye week, where they have a 42.2% winning percentage all-time, the sixth-worst mark in the league since the bye was introduced.

Week 10 - Washington Commanders, Nov. 12 (Thursday Night Football)

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Loss: The Giants just don’t do well in primetime games. And considering they’ll be coming off what is sure to be a hard-fought, physical brawl with the Eagles, as all their games seem to be, that, plus the short work week, could make for the Giants to struggle, even though this game is on the Giants’ home field.

Week 11 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes for yards during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Win: This might just be one of those games the Giants can steal. Jacksonville’s game against the Giants will mark its third straight on the road, lending itself to the possibility of “road fatigue.”

Add to that a relatively quiet offseason in which the Jaguars not only lost key players in free agency but also didn’t have a first-round draft pick, having traded it away last year to acquire Travis Hunter.

Week 12 - at Indianapolis Colts, Nov. 29

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Loss: The Danny Dimes revenge game will be the central theme in this week’s game, but the real question mark from the Giants' perspective is if their run defense’s problems will finally be solved enough to slow down Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, which in turn would force quarterback Daniel Jones to try to beat the Giants with his arm while avoiding that fierce pass rush.

Week 13 - San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 6

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Loss: The 49ers upgraded their passing game with the addition of veteran Mike Evans, who, along with his colleagues, will be a nice test for the Giants' still young defensive secondary.

On the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers' defensive front is considered a strength of the team and will put the Giants' offensive line to the test.

Week 14 - at Seattle Seahawks, Dec. 13

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lose: The Seahawks are still the defending Super Bowl champions. And although they will have a new offensive coordinator replacing Klint Kubiak, now the head coach of the Raiders, the key for the Giants will be managing the fatigue that typically accompanies a cross-country flight.

That aside, the Seahawks run a blitz-heavy defense that will challenge the Giants' offensive line and quarterback Jaxson Dart, the latter of whom, if he can find the holes in the defense, will give his team a fighting chance.

Week 15 - Cleveland Browns, Dec. 20

Shedeur Sanders receives a pass at the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Win: Much like the Arizona Cardinals, the Browns' quarterback situation is, as of now, up in the air. Regardless, no one knows Browns head coach Todd Monken and the type of offense he likes to run more than Giants head coach John Harbaugh, who had Monken on his staff in Baltimore.

Week 16 - at Detroit Lions, Dec. 28 (Monday Night Football)

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Win: The Lions handled the Giants last year thanks to their running game and the Giants’ inability to stop the run. With New York having poured resources into its run defense this year, the hope is that it can top Detroit this time around under the lights.

Week 17 - at Dallas Cowboys, Jan. 3

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Loss: Forget about the fact that the Giants haven’t won at AT&T Stadium in years. The bigger concern here is that the Giants are coming off a short work week that also involves travel from a city that, while not that far away, will still cut into the ensuing practice week before New York has to turn around and hit the road again.

Week 18 - Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Win: The actual day and time of this game won’t be determined until the conclusion of Week 17. If this game matters in the postseason, expect it to be played at some point on Saturday, which will make for another short work week for the Giants.

That being said, the Giants have had better success with the Eagles when the games have been played at MetLife Stadium, so perhaps that will hold true again this time around, where the Giants end up stealing a win.

Final Projected Record: 9-8

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