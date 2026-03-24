Giants Host Veteran Defensive Lineman Shelby Harris for Visit

The New York Giants have done a lot in free agency, and apparently, they are not done just yet.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo has reported that the Giants and veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris had a meeting scheduled for Tuesday to discuss a possible union. Harris, a 12-year veteran, could provide additional leadership and depth on the defensive line.

Harris was originally a seventh-round pick by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2014. In addition to the Raiders, he’s played for the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, and Cleveland Browns, the latter of which he joined in 2017 and spent the last three seasons with.

Harris has appeared in 146 regular-season games with 89 starts and has 358 tackles, 28.5 sacks, 65 quarterback hits, and 58 tackles for loss over his career.

During his three-year stint with the Browns, he was active for all 17 games in two of the three seasons; in 2024, the one season he missed three games, Harris started in 13 of the 14 games in which he appeared.

Harris has also been a steady run-stopper over his career, having earned PFF run-defense grades of 62.3 or better witha a career missed tackle rate of 8.9%.

Harris has also been able to give the teams for whom he's played some juice in the pass-rush department. He has recorded 228 quarterback pressures over his career, including 19 last season while with the Browns.

Harris has been working toward a post-football career in media , having appeared on Good Morning Football.

Harris, who turns 35 in August, has had most of his snaps as a 3-tech and 5-tech defensive lineman. He also offers plenty of experience over the nose.

While a signing with Harris is uncertain, the Giants are addressing defensive line depth as DJ Davidson and Rakeem Nunez-Roche remain unsigned unrestricted free agents.

It is possible the Giants are just checking in on Harris. They could look to sign him after next month’s draft, depending on how they address the position in the draft.

Already, the Giants have signed defensive lineman Sam Roberts to a one-year deal to add veteran depth on their defensive line. He’ll join Dexter Lawrence, Darius Alexander, Roy Robertson Harris, Chauncey Golston, and Elijah Chatman in the defensive line room.