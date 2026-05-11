The Toughness Test: Giants Will Face Their Blueprint in Detroit

When New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh took over the reins of the organization, he made it clear he wanted the players in his locker room to bring a ton of speed, passion, and intensity to the game each and every time they stepped onto the field in the blue uniform.

That culture is already well underway in East Rutherford as the franchise prepares for the 2026 season, but if the Giants wanted to look at an opponent on their upcoming schedule who shares that same mentality, it would be the Detroit Lions.

In fact, the Lions have shown that sense of sheer toughness every season throughout their current era, led by head coach Dan Campbell, and have made the Giants a victim of it, defeating them five straight times since 2017 and by more than one score in four of those games.

It has been that change in identity that has lifted Detroit from a once-downtrodden organization that holds the distinction of being the only team in the NFL to suffer a winless season to a team that has won at least 9 games in the last 4 campaigns, including 12+ in 2 of the last 3 years.

The Lions will throw arguably one of the league’s most efficient offenses at the Giants’ revamped, "positionless" defense, which will be asked to do many different things to slow down the quality opponents on its slate.

Detroit will certainly be one of those foes despite falling short of the results they wanted to achieve in 2025 (a 9-8 record that missed the postseason for the first time since 2022). They owned the NFL’s fourth and fifth-ranked offense in total points and yardage and posted top-5 metrics in all major passing categories as a result of their strong ability to protect the football.

The defensive end was an area that needed a major overhaul, particularly their woeful pass rush and back end of the secondary, which was largely responsible for the Lions’ giving up the 22nd-most points (24.3 per contest), 20th yards, and 26th passing touchdowns (31) that allowed their opponents, even lowly ones like the Giants, to stick around with them on Sundays.

After a lot of roster changes for both teams, they will meet again in Detroit to see which side can bring more energy and physicality and turn it into a hard-earned regular-season victory as they set their sights on getting back into the postseason picture this fall.

The Giants want to be themselves as they begin the Harbaugh tenure, but one team that could serve as their inspiration when they take the gridiron will welcome them to the Motor City for a chance at long-awaited redemption.

Series History

This season’s meeting between the Giants and Lions at Ford Field will mark the 49th all-time faceoff in NFL history. The Lions hold a 26-21-1 advantage over New York and have won the last five consecutive games dating back to the 2017 season.

Last season, the Giants paid a visit to Detroit in Week 12 with Jameis Winston under center for the injured Jaxson Dart. The Giants would start the game up 20-17 at halftime, but suffered another one of their several second-half collapses to lose, 34-27, in overtime.

The last Giants victory in the head-to-head series came in 2016 when they defeated the Lions 16-7 at MetLife Stadium. Their last win in Detroit was three years earlier, in 2013, when Big Blue prevailed 23-20 in overtime.

Key Additons

Center Cade Mays | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

C Cade Mays

Amid an effort to retool their offensive line that was ranked in the basement of the NFL last season and account for the retirement of All-Pro Frank Ragnow, the Lions started their free agency spending by signing free agent center Cade Mays from the Carolina Panthers.

Mays, a four-year veteran and former sixth-round pick out of Tennessee, projects to jump straight into the void left by Ragnow on the starting offensive line. He finished ninth in pass-blocking grade (69.4) among eligible centers with at least 429 snaps in 2025 and has not allowed a sack in each of the previous two seasons (21 total pressures).

OT Larry Borom

In addition to the center position, the Lions were in need of some depth at tackle. They found an experienced answer with veteran Larry Borom on a cheap one-year, $5 million deal to backup or potentially start for the injured left tackle Penei Sewell.

Borom, who spent time with both the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins last season, saw improvements in his overall blocking metrics as well. He played in 404 snaps in pass protection and recorded a 67.1 grade with only two sacks, three hits, and 15 total pressures allowed, all the best numbers of his five-year career.

Edge D.J. Wonnum

Other than their stud defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions’ defense was nearly unable to force a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks last season. They ranked 26th in pass-rush win rate as a unit (32%), and the same issue translated to slowing down the run (29th in stop rate).

D.J. Wonnum, one of the mainstays for the Carolina Panthers since 2024, joins Detroit to help the cause as the No. 2 to Hutchinson on the right side of the defensive line. Wonnum appeared in 16 games last season and logged three sacks, 1 hit, and 29 pressures in 364 pass rush snaps.

He doesn’t bring much positional versatility, however, with the majority of his professional resume coming from either over the tackle or the outside edge, leaving the Lions with some questions in the interior.

RB Isaiah Pacheco

The Lions suffered a big loss to their backfield when David Montgomery was traded to the Houston Texans, but they found a quality replacement in Isaiah Pacheco, who might just be another good fit for their style of offense.

Pacheco made a name for himself during his four-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2022 to 2025, during which he ran the ball 576 times for 2,537 yards (4.4 average) and 14 touchdowns while helping the Chiefs make two big runs to Super Bowl championships (LVII and LVIII).

A slightly smaller yet shifty and gritty player who likes to just bury his head and storm up the gaps, Pacheco is coming off a pair of down years after he fractured his fibula in 2024 and then lost his starting job to Kareem Hunt down the stretch of last season, but if he can get back to form, he would make a scary duo with Jahmyr Gibbs.

CB Roger McCreary

Roger McCreary was one of the main pieces in the Rams’ defensive secondary that was absolutely ravaged during the free agent spending spree.

He started his career as a pure perimeter cornerback, but has shifted into more of a nickel role (1,780), where he is projected to fill in with the Detroit Lions. It hasn’t been an easy transition, though, and one he’ll need to get down pat if the Lions want to improve their coverage game.

In two stops between Tennessee and Los Angeles, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound ballhawk played 345 defensive snaps (224 in coverage) while allowing an 83.9% completion rate for 264 yards (160 YAC), two touchdowns, and one interception.

He has shown an ability to be disruptive on the pass and a solid tackler, with 12 pass deflections and only 16 missed tackles in the last two seasons.

Key Losses

Linebacker Alex Anzalone | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Alex Anzalone

Of all their losses over the offseason, the Lions losing linebacker Alex Anzalone, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had to be the biggest blow to the interior of their defense.

Anzalone, a nine-year veteran, had worked up the ladder to become one of Detroit’s starting inside linebackers with Jack Campbell.

The duo was the Ironman for the Lions, with Anzalone finishing his final season with the team as their second most productive tackler (95) with 2.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, and one interception.

In addition to his stats, Anzalone was a spark plug, bringing energy to the unit and helping swing the momentum of games back into the offense's favor.

CB Amik Robertson

Amik Robertson was the most productive member of the Lions’ secondary in 2025, finishing sixth on the team leaderboard with 52 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three forced turnovers, and a team-high pass deflections.

The 27-year-old’s exit for Washington put a hole in the Lions’ starting defensive lineup for the upcoming season after he played in the largest number of snaps in his NFL career.

He helped slow down the best of their opposing pass catchers in man coverage, yet struggled near the endzone with four touchdowns allowed.

DT DJ Reader

The big-bodied member of their front seven who could clog the rushing lanes, the Lions could not agree to terms on a new deal with D.J. Reader to keep their veteran defensive tackle in Detroit during the first wave of free agency.

The Giants finally pounced on the opportunity to sign Reader to bolster their own defensive line, which was hurt by the trade of Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals, and needed a new starting nose tackle to command the trenches.

Reader, a former fifth-round pick by the Texans in 2016, will assume that starting job this summer after signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with incentives to earn him more money. In his pro career, he has logged 328 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles while being able to swallow up multiple blockers up the middle.

WR Kalif Raymond

While not as impactful as a guy like Amon-Ra St.Brown, Kalif Raymond was a speedy weapon in the Lions’ offense who could be plugged into multiple spots along the line of scrimmage and impact their success beyond simply catching the football.

Raymond appeared in 15 games last season and notched 24 catches on 30 targets for 289 yards (12.0 average) and one touchdown, which was third amongst the Lions’ receivers. He also offered a little bit to the rushing game as a jet sweep option, getting two carries for 19 yards.

Raymond will be missed the most in the special teams department, where he served as both a punt and kickoff return man and was among the most efficient in the league, netting 26.8 yards per kickoff and 7.5 yards per punt return.

LB Grant Stuard

A former seventh-round selection who became the annual “Mr. Irrelevant” 257th pick by the Buccaneers in 2021, the Lions brought Grant Stuard onto their roster last offseason to boost their depth in the linebackers room.

However, he appeared in only 4 games for the Lions in 2025, primarily as a special teams ace. He helped out the Lions’ kickoff return and coverage units, earning an 83.0 special teams grade and even returning three kickoffs for 72 yards.

Key Matchup to Watch

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and the offensive line during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the two teams were preparing to square off last season, one of the factors we focused on with the Lions was their offensive line's weakness.

The Lions’ starting front finished among the five-worst teams in both pass and run protection rates , leaving the door open for a pressure frenzy for a team like the Giants, who are coming back with a bevy of options to get after quarterback Jared Goff.

In their most recent meeting in Week 12 last year, the Giants were able to make Goff feel some heat in the first half by sacking him three times for 22 yards lost and ultimately holding him to a 28-of-42 passing line for 279 yards and forcing an interception.

It was the rushing game that Big Blue couldn’t find much of an answer for as Jahmyr Gibbs went berserk for 219 yards and two touchdowns to serve as the comeback player for the Lions’ fourth-quarter run that stole the win in overtime.

Despite bringing in some veteran additions to bolster Goff’s protection, it might take some acclimating for the starting five to gel, especially if the meeting with New York happens earlier in the schedule.

The Giants should look to test Detroit’s lineup early with their experienced edge rushers, including their newest man in rookie Arvell Reese, whose pass-rushing prowess they want to mold while he begins his NFL career as an off-ball linebacker.

With how electric the Lions’ offense has shown they can be in both phases on a weekly basis, creating some pressure could be one of the few tactics at their disposal to keep the game at bay and give their offense a chance to outshine the competition.

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