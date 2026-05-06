The 2026 NFL Draft was seen as an opportunity for New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh to truly stamp his imprint on the franchise's future.

The reviews have been glowing, and one national outlet is especially impressed by what the Giants did.

Gilberto Manzano of SI.com ranked the Giants' class above all other NFC teams , applauding the front office for prioritizing talent and versatility over positional value.

The team’s first four picks -- linebacker Arvell Reese, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, cornerback Colton Hood, and wide receiver Malachi Fields -- should all be assigned important responsibilities moving forward.

If they become viable contributors, New York may finally attain a stable floor after enduring so much volatility and dysfunction.

The NY Giants added physicality and playmaking in NFL Draft

Although there might be some questions about how Reese and Mauigoa will perform outside of their natural positions, they certainly exude the intense physicality that Harbaugh emphasized for the Baltimore Ravens.

Reese will operate at off-ball linebacker, but the coaching staff will give him some chances to rush the quarterback, which he did plenty of for Ohio State last season (six and a half sacks).

Mauigoa, who could slide back into tackle down the road, could enable the Giants to utilize the power run scheme more often.

These two players are supposed to be franchise pillars just by virtue of going in the top-10, but Hood and Fields are also integral to the squad's plans.

The former is positioned to seize a starting corner job opposite Paulson Adebo and should help New York transition into a more aggressive defense that relies heavily on press-man coverage. Hood came into his own in Tennessee, and according to him, he didn't surrender a single touchdown .

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National cornerback Colton Hood (27) of Tennessee walks the field during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Fields is another Day 2 selection who will be under pressure to post respectable production, especially since Schoen traded up to grab him in the third round.

The 6-foot-4 receiver has a big catch radius and could develop into a dangerous red-zone threat in the NFL. Despite playing in Notre Dame's rushing-oriented offense, he consistently found ways to make a difference.

New York's Day 3 picks -- defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis, offensive tackle J.C. Davis, and linebacker Jack Kelly -- could potentially provide depth and earn snaps on special teams.

Even if this rookie group is not No. 1 in the conference, which it very well might be, the Giants should be closer to a playoff berth.

Furthermore, these prospects will give the team a more Harbaugh feel, which is exactly what fans have been clamoring for since January.

Mission accomplished—at least for the time being.

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