Giants’ Young Talent Core Ranked as One of the Most Promising in the League

If having John Harbaugh as the head coach isn’t enough reason for New York Giants fans to feel good about the direction the team is heading in 2026 and onward, look no further than the young core group of talent assembled by general manager Joe Schoen as a reason to be excited.

The Giants' established veteran youth movement includes quarterback Jaxson Dart, receiver Malik Nabers, running backs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter, tackle Andrew Thomas, tight end Isaiah Likely, and cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Throw in rookie prospects such as linebacker Arvell Reese, guard Francis Mauigoa, cornerback Colton Hood, and receiver Malachi Fields, and that’s a rather impressive young foundation.

If that group stays healthy, it can deliver many fun and exciting Sundays for a Giants fan base that hasn’t had much to cheer about over the last decade plus.

Not surprisingly, the Giants’ young talent core was ranked fourth on Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox’s list of all 32 teams’ collection of youth.

Knox, in his analysis, noted that the Giants' core currently looks better on paper than those returning from last year did on the field.

That’s understandable, considering the new coaching staff is in place and plans to better deploy talent to emphasize each player’s strengths.

And it’s certainly fair to note, as Knox has done in his analysis, that it’s important for Dart to continue his development and for a healthy Nabers and Skattebo, both of whom are coming off devastating season-ending injuries, to return at full strength.

Where Jaxson Dart Must Elevate His Game in Year 2

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dart’s continued development is probably the most important aspect of this young core group.

The former Ole Miss signal caller is coming off an impressive rookie campaign in which he tied for 16th league-wide in touchdowns scored (passing and rushing) with 24 and was fourth in rushing yardage among quarterbacks with 86 yards, all of which put Dart into the discussion for Offensive Rookie of the Year last year.

But there is room for the second-year quarterback to grow.

His 63.7% completion percentage ranked 17th among quarterbacks with a minimum of 300 pass attempts, while his 31.1% completion rate on passes of 20+ air yards put him 23rd out of 26 qualifying quarterbacks.

Dart, who was arguably hamstrung by not having Nabers in the lineup, finished with an average of 9.7 yards per pass attempt, 24th among the 26 qualifying quarterbacks, a stat that should vastly improve moving forward.

Can Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo Clear Their Medical Hurdles?

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) is carted off the field with a leg injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Dart’s performance is certainly key, but the Giants could also benefit by having more of their young core stay on the field.

The readiness of Nabers for the start of the season, let alone training camp, is a big question mark right now following news of a second surgery to remove scar tissue and the continued hedging by Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh when asked about his progress.

There is also some question as to whether Skattebo, who is coming off a significant ankle injury, will not only be ready for the season but also if his all-out physical running style is sustainable at the NFL level.

Those questions aside–and all of them are anticipated to be answered positively, though not necessarily on the same timeline–things are certainly looking up for a Big Blue team that’s been down in the dumps for far too long.

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