Malik Nabers Is Smiling Again as Giants' Star WR Returns to the Practice Field

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers isn’t one to smile a lot in public as a rule because he never wants people to know what he’s thinking by the expression on his face.

But even Nabers has found it hard to break that practice these last few days simply because he’s had plenty of reasons to smile.

The Giants’ third-year receiver went through his second training camp practice on Thursday after avoiding landing on PUP to start training camp.

Nabers, who is in the latter stages of his rehab from a torn ACL, has had a long road back since suffering the injury in Week 4 of last season. Since avoiding PUP, Nabers is enjoying participating in practice, even if it’s just 20-30 minutes at a clip for now.

Malik Nabers participated in Giants practice again today pic.twitter.com/DDpiUxfmJE — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) July 30, 2026

“It felt good to be out there with the guys, get a couple of throws, move around— you know I haven’t moved around in a long time— but I felt good out there,” Nabers said.

Nabers knows that he still has some work to do, but that he has to remain patient and listen to his body.

“(My) mindset is just stacking days,” Nabers said. “Trying to get back out there with my teammates.

“So if I can just keep on stacking days with the training staff and they continue to see improvements on my body, continue to see improvements on my knee, and where I'm at, it just gives me more confidence to go out there and be able to play.”

No Target Date Set for Nabers’ Return

Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that there is a plan in place for Nabers’ return, noting that the team will evaluate him after every practice to see how he feels and if there are any signs of swelling or pain that necessitate dialing the practice reps back.

He also stressed that there is no timetable in place for the receiver’s full return, though optimism remains that things are progressing toward Week 1.

The team’s decision to take a “wait and see” approach is the right thing to do given Nabers’ importance to the offense.

While the arrow is pointing up for a Week 1 return, there are still more milestones that need to be checked off before all restrictions are completely lifted.

“Just continue to listen to the training staff, and they continue to ask me questions. When I'm ready, I'm ready,” Nabers said.

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