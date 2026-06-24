Malik Nabers' Return Timeline: Why a Week 3 Giants Debut Is the Realistic Target

The New York Giants need wide receiver Malik Nabers badly. And while Nabers is expected to be present when the team holds its first training camp under new head coach John Harbaugh, the question of when the third-year receiver will actually be able to contribute is, at least as of right now, the biggest hot-button topic of the team’s pending summer.

Nabers, who continues to work through what Harbaugh described as a “slog” as he rehabs from a serious knee injury, was not seen during any of the spring practices open to the media; the receiver was believed to have been kept inside to continue his rehab.

Responses to the question of when Nabers will be ready to return to the field from those within the building—specifically general manager Joe Schoen and Harbaugh— who would be in the best position to know, have ranged anywhere from being uncertain to having hope of the receiver being ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

But the longer Nabers, who is expected to start training camp on the PUP list and who could end up spending the duration of camp sidelined, takes to ramp up, the less likely he’s going to be ready for the start of the season.

A Blueprint for Nabers's Return

The Giants are, sadly, no strangers to having key players work their way back from a serious season-ending injury.

They went through it last year with left tackle Andrew Thomas, who suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 5 of the 2024 season that required surgery, months of rehab, and a carefully laid-out plan, which continued this past spring to ensure he is fully ready to roll come Week 1.

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas underwent a nearly year-long rehab to ramp-up process after suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury in 2024. | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

That plan kept Thomas out of view of outsiders during the spring so he could work on his rehab.

Then, for training camp, he started the summer on the PUP list, as expected, since the designation was “active/PUP,” meaning he counted against the 90-man roster and could be activated off the PUP list just as soon as he passed a physical.

With about ten days left in the summer period, Thomas passed the physical and began his ramp-up.

Although he made the 53-man roster, he was inactive for the first two games as he continued to work into football shape while ensuring his foot held up.

In Week 3 of the 2025 season, Thomas made his debut, working on a pitch count that basically amounted to him starting and playing the first half of that game before being removed from the lineup, the team holding its breath to see how Thomas came through his first live action in nearly a year in the ensuing days.

When he passed that test, Thomas was back in the starting lineup in Week 4, nearly a year to the day of his initial injury.

Nabers’s Road Back to the Gridiron

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Nabers and Thomas are not only two different people, their respective injuries are very different injuries. That said, the hope is that the receiver’s return to the gridiron can follow the same fairly successful path as Thomas’s took.

If the receiver does indeed start the summer on the PUP list, as is widely expected, perhaps by later in the summer, he can make enough progress to be ready to pass a physical later in August, just before the 53-man roster needs to be set on August 30.

Then it becomes a matter of working the calendar. The Giants don’t open the season until September 13, nearly two weeks after the 53-man roster is set.

If he’s to indeed be ready for Week 1, that gives him from the time he’s activated off PUP to the Sunday night home opener against Dallas, that timing likely driving the optimism Schoen expressed to Yahoo Sports about having the team’s top receiver ready for the start of the season.

Realistically, though, the plan for Nabers is likely to mirror that of Thomas’s. The receiver might spend the first week or two of the season inactive while he continues his ramp-up, make his 2026 debut by Week 3 on a pitch count, and then aim for a full workload by Week 4, which will put him around one year out from the injury.

To be clear, Nabers’s return should not be rushed. There should not be a percentage assigned to his rehab progress, lest the pressure around him inadvertently cause a setback.

Harbaugh, who revealed that Nabers intended to remain in East Rutherford working on his rehab, understands that the receiver’s return isn’t simply a matter of him getting the green light and then going full blast at 100 miles an hour.

“Understand when you come back from a knee, he'll still be building his way back to his ultimate full strength self,” he said. “But he's doing great. He's doing a great job. He's made some real good progress in the last few weeks.

“He's still grinding. It's going to be a grind when he starts playing again, too, to get back right.”

The Giants need Nabers for the long term, which is why they’re going to take the “slow and steady wins the race” approach in allowing for their star receiver to fully get himself right both physically and mentally.

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