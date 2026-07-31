Giants Training Camp Live Updates: Notes from Practice No. 3

The New York Giants are back at it today down at The Greenbrier, where they have their third practice since reporting to camp on Tuesday.

There’s been no shortage of storylines to watch at camp so far, but one that will likely stand out in particular is the offense, which on Thursday struggled against an aggressive defense.

To be fair, it would be shortsighted to panic about the offense and how it performed against the defense on Thursday. Until the pads go on and live contact is permitted, the defense is always going to have an advantage.

But one thing that is noteworthy on the offensive side of the ball is the continued progression of quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has been spending a lot of time working under center as part of the new system.

Working under center is something Dart didn’t do much of at Ole Miss or in his rookie season last year, so it’s been a bit of an adjustment for him.

“Yeah, there are a few things mechanically that are different,” Dart said this week. “Probably just the biggest thing is a little bit of footwork landmarks in the pocket. But we've repped the hell out of it, I'm feeling really good with the track that we're on, and I'm feeling comfortable.”

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach John Harbaugh shared a similar sentiment when asked about Dart’s progress in working under center.

“I don't know how much he's done it, but he looks good doing it. It hasn't been an issue at all,” he said.

In fact, working under center more might have a hidden benefit to Dart as he continues his development.

“I would say, under center in the passing game, it does really discipline your footwork because the drops are so important under center,” Harbaugh said.

“He would tell you it helps even in the gun, in the pistol, or whatever. It's just another element. It's part of our offense, what our offense is going to be. We're going to be in various elements of it. That’s one of them.”

Fans who made the trip to training camp will get a chance to see more of Dart’s progress under center as well as how Malik Nabers, Odell Beckham Jr. and the rest of the offense look as it attempts to even things out after the defense won the day on Thursday.

For those unable to attend practice or who want a first look at the media sessions, you can follow along with our live blog. Practice will run from 1:30 until approximately 3:30. Harbaugh and select players are scheduled to speak to the media at approximately 3:35 p.m.

Please note that the media is no longer allowed to live-tweet during parts of the practice. Also be sure to check back later for more coverage from the day at Giants training camp.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.