Live Updates: New York Giants Mandatory Minicamp Day 2 Practice and Media Sessions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Welcome to Day 2 of the New York Giants ' three-day mandatory minicamp, where the schedule is expected to be identical to that of Day 1.

Here are a few things of interest to watch for.

Player Conditioning

Thus far, there have been no signs of the players lacking conditioning, but the practices open to the media have been held in comfortable conditions.

Such will not be the case today, as temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s. It’s a good preview of how the team will handle training camp in seven weeks, when temperatures are likely to linger in the 80s and 90s (or higher).

The Passing Game

The long passing game had its share of hiccups on Monday, so it will be interesting to see if that calms down or remains an issue.

Veteran receivers Odell Beckham, Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios continue to try to establish a comfort level within the receiving rotation, which, thus far, has belonged more to the younger guys like Malachi Fields.

And speaking of the long passing game, will Jaxson Dart, who at times held the ball too long during the practice, thereby releasing it late, speed up that part of his game?

Injuries

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter tweaked his ankle on Monday and will probably miss the remainder of the minicamp. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

We’re not expecting to see linebacker Abdul Carter, who tweaked his ankle in Monday’s practice, even though head coach John Harbaugh said that it didn’t appear to be anything serious. But we don’t know whether any other players developed anything that might keep them out of Tuesday’s practice.

And speaking of injuries, while we’re not expecting any of those who have been absent from the practices while recovering from their ailments to suddenly show up in today’s practice, it will be interesting to see if running back Cam Skattebo, who wowed onlookers by flawlessly performing agility drills and taking part in team drills, is able to do more in this practice or if the trainers level him off.

Be sure to follow all the action with our live blog, below, which will start at 1 p.m. ET and run through the end of the post-practice media sessions. Please note that videos are limited to the start of the practice by the team.

Newest updates should appear at the top of the stream; if not, just refresh the page to restart the stream.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.