Best Available for Giants in Round 2: Can New York Find a 'Dancing Bear' to Replace Dexter Lawrence?

The first round of the 2026 NFL draft is in the books, and the New York Giants took full advantage of their fifth and tenth overall picks.

They selected Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, who seemingly dropped into their laps at pick five.

Then, at pick ten, they were able to grab the player that many evaluators have as the top offensive lineman on their draft boards: Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.

Together, they represent a new direction that screams toughness and versatility. They may be looking for the same in round two, with that potentially being their only draft pick. They could look to trade down and pick up a third-rounder, but that remains to be seen.

Until then, the business continues to add pieces that could help improve on either side of the ball immediately. Let’s take a look at some of the best players available in round two for the Giants.

DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants already drafted the middle linebacker. Why not add the immovable object in the middle with Kayden McDonald?

He is the highest-rated nose guard in this draft class. Since there was only one interior defensive lineman taken in the first round, the Giants have a chance to make a splash with McDonald in round two.

He is a space-eater with the lateral agility of a dancing bear. Given the opportunity, he will push piles and make things easier for the backs who use his leverage to create better run fits for everyone around them.

DT Dominique Orange, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Giants have, even with the addition of Arvel Reese, a massive hole in their defense that needs to be filled by a massive man. That is where Dominique Orange comes in. He is an old-school throwback to when nose guards disrupted the world with their ability to punch and control the center of the line of scrimmage.

Everything gets pushed a little wider with Orange in the game. He has just enough knockback ability to keep interior offensive linemen honest. He also has the ability to anchor down against double teams.

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Washington wideout Denzel Boston | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Boston is nearly 6’4" and 215 pounds. He represents a prototypical X receiver, one that the Giants have not had since Plaxico Burress. He has strong hands and an uncanny ability to play through contact.

He would immediately be a red zone monster due to his size, wingspan, and ability to high-point the ball.

Over his collegiate career, Boston has only five drops in over 200 targets. That is roughly a 3.7% drop rate.

His quality catch radius means that he doesn’t need a perfectly thrown football to grab it. He also prepares himself to be able to perform in environments that won’t be the most friendly.

SAF Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the Giants missed out on Caleb Downs or Dylan Thieneman, but it doesn’t mean that they can’t get a playmaker in this draft.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren represents just that: a guy who understands his role and fills it to the level that others can feel the impact as well. He has a special knack for turning the ball over that reminds you of Peanut Tillman back in the Chicago Bears heyday.

He plays much bigger than his size, and that’s an added advantage because he intimidates or frustrates receivers before he’s ever had a chance to put his hands on them.

This young safety has the ability to give the Giants flexibility within the box and keep them on the ground, looking to see if he can poke the ball away.

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

If health were not a factor, then McCoy would be my top defensive back and my top cornerback in the class. However, since injuries are a part of the game, they had to be considered in his evaluation.

But at some point, a player falls so far that the juice is worth the squeeze. We can do the math and say that if he’s healthy, he’s going to be one of the best in the business. We just don’t know whether he’ll be healthy.

The second round is where you take chances on those elite first-round talents. Hopefully, they get good news.

When healthy, McCoy has everything you want in a cornerback. He has all the talent and charisma to be what he believes he should be in this era.

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