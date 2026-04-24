NFL Draft 2026 Day 2 Live Blog: Every Giants Pick, Trade, and Rumor

Welcome to Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, New York Giants fans.

Day 1 was quite the exciting event, given how the board fell, as the Giants admitted that they never envisioned a scenario in which linebacker Arvell Reese, the first of their two first-round picks and their top-rated non-quarterback on their board, would make it to them at No. 5.

(Perhaps they might want to send the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, who snagged Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate, gift baskets once the draft is over for making the Giants’ selection possible?)

The Giants also came away with a hulking offensive lineman in Miami’s Francis Mauigoa, who already endeared himself to Giants fans with his bold promise of being “ ready to die ” to protect quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Now it’s on to Day 2, where the Giants currently have just one draft pick, at No. 37, thanks to the draft-day trade they made last year to move up and get Dart in the bottom of the first round.

What might tonight bring? Well, for starters, all eyes will be on whether the Giants go back to the defense to address the huge hole on their defensive line left after the team traded Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Could the Giants be eyeing Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter in the second round to help fill the void left by the Dexter Lawrence trade? | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Only two defensive linemen, Clemson’s Peter Woods and Florida’s Caleb Banks, came off the board in the first round, leaving plenty of prospects to be had who could develop into some sort of version of a younger Lawrence, such as Christen Miller of Georgia, Lee Hunter of Texas Tech, or Kayden McDonald of Ohio State.

Perhaps the Giants, who are expected to sign a veteran or two–DJ Reader and Shelby Harris are two names to watch–punt on adding a defensive lineman this high and instead have something up their collective sleeve for the back end of their defense, which people don’t seem to be talking quite enough about.

The cornerback position could certainly use a boost in its depth, and the safety could use a playmaker.

Corner prospects include Avieon Terrell of Clemson, Colton Hood of Tennessee, D’Angelo Ponds of Indiana, and Jermod McCoy of Tennessee; safety prospects include Emmanuel McNeil-Warren of Toledo, Jalon Kilgore of South Carolina, A.J. Haulcy of LSU, and Bud Clark of TCU.

In our opinion, the Giants need defensive backfield help more at this point. Last year’s group did a poor job of holding their coverage for longer than a second or two, and if that is not addressed, then what good is having the ferocious pass rush they’ve built up front?

Or are the Giants looking to trade down a few spots and get back that third-round pick?

As we did last night, we’ll have all the rumors, picks, and news from Day 2 of the draft in our live blog. And don’t forget to check out our Giants Draft Weekend scorecard , where we have instant reactions and links to our other rated draft coverage.

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