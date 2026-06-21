Giants Coach Offers Encouraging Progress Report on Rookie CB Colton Hood

Among the many anticipated summer training camp battles for the New York Giants , one of the most critical is at cornerback, where a vacancy is currently open after Cor’Dale Flott, a starter from last year, left via free agency.

The Giants signed veteran Greg Newsome II, a one-time first-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns, to compete for the role, and they have Deonte Banks, their struggling first-round draft pick from 2023, as another candidate.

But the wild card in the mix is rookie Colton Hood, the team’s second-round draft pick out of Tennessee, whom head coach John Harbaugh said shortly after the team picked Hood in this year’s draft he expected to be in the mix as a starter.

Hood comes to the Giants having played just 1,150 college snaps for three different programs at the position. But through his experience in different systems and his own development, he brings a wealth of positive traits to build on.

He has shown a tendency to re-route receivers coming off the line thanks to his length and strength.

He has a good eye for the ball, having recorded two Pick 6s among his three interceptions.

He is also very good against the run, playing a physical game and showing a propensity to shed blocks and lay the wood on ball carriers.

“He's doing a great job for us,” said Giants defensive backs coach Addison Lynch. “He's intelligent. He looks like he belongs–all the skill sets are there.

“He is just getting the nuances of playing in the NFL against some of these veteran receivers, the different moves, the different splits. But he's right where we want him.”

The experience factor is probably the biggest concern for Hood’s quest for a starting job. Among the things the rookie is still learning are the nuances of zone coverage and how to leverage his physicality.

Lynch also noted that Hood, among other things, is still trying to get more comfortable with downfield tracking of the ball in flight when the pass goes beyond the sticks. But Hood's upside has the team excited.

“He's picked up the techniques very fast for a young rookie coming in this deal,” Lynch said. “He settled into what we're trying to get accomplished with the scheme and as far as our technique, and he's doing a good job applying those skills.

“It’s the little things that he's gonna get and get more consistent winning, then you're gonna be able to see him take off and play well.”

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