A change at head coach is bound to shake up an NFL depth chart. Add in over 35 new players, and battles for starting spots quickly become heated. John Harbaugh's arrival as the head coach of the New York Giants has already brought plenty of change to Big Blue, with more to come now that training camp is underway.

The following is a list of players who were starters last year but who face the very strong likelihood that they will not be starters in 2026.

Darius Slayton is Holding on By a Thread

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slayton, the No. 2 receiver last year, saw his pass targets continue to shrink, dropping from 71 in 2024 to 63 in 2025, a big reason being Wan’Dale Robinson’s explosion of production.

Even though Robinson is no longer on the team, Slayton, who missed the spring while recovering from a sports hernia issue, still has to overcome the challenges posed by draft pick Malachi Fields and free agents Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios.

Slayton, who is the highest paid of the Giants receivers—he has a $15.911 million cap hit this year, which is also fourth-highest on the team —only put up one game with more than four receptions. His targets and receptions have both decreased in each of the last three seasons.

Micah McFadden Suffers From Offseason Additions

New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Micah McFadden began the 2025 season as the Giants’ starting linebacker. After just 11 snaps, he sustained a right foot injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year.

The Giants signed Tremaine Edmunds as a free agent and drafted Arvell Reese in the first round.

McFadden is now third on the inside linebacker depth chart, though he should still play a significant role, according to head coach John Harbaugh, who views McFadden as a “third starter” at inside linebacker.

McFadden has been productive over his career. He eclipsed 100 tackles in both 2023 and 2024, and while he likely won't get to match or top those numbers, he’s still very much an important player on the defense who will have a role despite not being a starter.

Jon Runyan Faces Competition for His Job

New York Giants guard Jon Runyan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not that Jon Runyan has been a disaster at left guard for the Giants because he hasn’t.

He allowed just 31 pressures on 654 pass-blocking snaps last season, but he doesn't fit the "bruiser" archetype that Harbaugh tends to prefer.

Listed at 307 pounds, Runyan is the lightest of the projected five starting offensive linemen.

With the team having penciled in first-round draft pick Francis Mauigoa for the starting right guard spot, there is going to be a competition at left guard between Runyan, Daniel Faalele, Evan Neal, and Lucas Patrick, all of whom better fit that big-bodied people mover profile that Harbaugh is thought to desire for the offensive line.

Faalele is an interesting prospect to watch. Standing 6-foot-8 and weighing 380 pounds, Faalele towers over Runyan, who is four inches shorter. However, Faalele doesn't have NFL experience playing at left guard, having taken one snap at the spot over his career.

If he proves in training camp that he can make the transition, Runyan's starting job will be at risk.

Deonte Banks Fighting to Avoid 'Bust' Label

Jul 30, 2026; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) participates in a drill during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After three disappointing seasons, cornerback Deonte Banks is facing his final chance to secure a spot in the starting lineup. Banks had a solid enough rookie season, but with the change in the defensive philosophy, things fell apart at the seams to the point where Banks found himself in a competition with Cor’Dale Flott.

At first, Banks and Flott split the responsibilities, but eventually, that split ended when Flott proved to be the better player. Banks was the first man up when there were injuries at cornerback, but he allowed an opposing passer rating of 149.7 and a reception rate of 81.3%, both career-worst marks in snaps played.

The Giants signed Greg Newsome II to a one-year deal and drafted Colton Hood in the second round. The three are set to compete for the starting spot vacated by Flott, who went to Tennessee in free agency.

Banks spent the spring seeing a lot of snaps with the first-team defense, though he also shared snaps with Newsome. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has been impressed with Banks so far this offseason. The former first-round pick will have to keep that momentum going to work his way back into the starting lineup.

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